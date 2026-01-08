Quantcast
Williamsburg

From DJs to Drag on Ice: SKATE at Domino Park rolls out free winter 2026 programming

SKATE at Domino Park
SKATE at Domino Park, presented by Aerie, has released its free winter programming for January and February.
Photo by Radhika Chalasani

SKATE at Domino Park, presented by Aerie, is expanding its winter offerings with a series of free public programs throughout January and February, turning the Williamsburg waterfront ice rink into a destination for music, performances and family-friendly activities.

The seasonal rink, located inside Domino Park along the East River, will host themed nights, DJ sets and creative workshops designed to complement skating sessions while remaining open to the public at no cost. Visitors who want to skate can purchase tickets separately, while all off-ice programming is free to attend. 

SKATE at Domino Park
The 7,000 square-foot rink opened in late 2024 and is the first of its kind in Williamsburg.Photo courtesy of Two Trees Management

Among the recurring events are DJ Nights at SKATE, held on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Throughout programming, DJ girlcrush will host rotating guest DJs, bringing a variety of music to the rink. 

SKATE at Domino Park
SKATE at Domino Park will feature DJ nights, themed nights and winter workshops.Photo by Radhika Chalasani

On Thursdays, SKATE at Domino Park will embrace theatrical flair with “Themed Thursdays,” hosted by drag performer and figure skater Milk. From 7 to 9 p.m., the weekly event invites attendees to dress according to a curated theme announced on social media and the park’s website. Each week, the best on-theme costume will win a pair of complimentary SKATE admission tickets. Milk will also perform live at 7:30 p.m., combining her skating and drag performance talents.

Daytime programming will focus on creativity and community with Winter Workshops, launching Jan. 19 and running Mondays from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Hosted by A Rosie Day and Lina Sings, the workshops will take place inside the SKATE hospitality tent and feature cozy crafts and seasonal activities. The workshops are free and open to all ages, with no skating required.

SKATE at Domino Park
As the Winter Olympics approach, additional programming celebrating the weeks-long event will be announced.Photo by Radhika Chalasani

Additional special events are planned later in the season, including Winter Olympics-themed programming to be announced and a full week of Valentine’s Day celebrations. Programming will feature couple portrait sessions with photographer Chris Lloyd, along with themed music and other activities. 

A full calendar of events and updates can be found at dominopark.com/events. Skating tickets are available at dominopark.com/ice-skating/buy-tickets

