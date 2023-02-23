Slasher stabs man in Flatbush apartment stairwell

A knife-wielding criminal stabbed a man multiple times inside a Flatbush apartment building early Thursday morning.

According to police, the man was walking up the stairs of the building from the basement at 1259 Rodgers Ave., when the perp stabbed him twice in the back, and slashed his buttock before fleeing the scene.

The bloodied 30-year-old victim managed to exit the premises, where firefighters from Tower Ladder 157 and Engine Company 255 spotted him just after 7 a.m. and called for help.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

Police do not yet have a description of the assailant, and no arrests have yet been made. The investigation remains ongoing.