Police are looking for a suspect (left) who stabbed a woman while she waited for the bus at the intersection of Foster Avenue and E. 18th Street.

A violent criminal brutally stabbed a woman in Flatbush on Friday morning, according to police.

The 29-year-old victim was waiting for the bus on Foster Avenue near E. 18th Street at around 6 a.m., when the perp approached from behind and engaged her in conversation, authorities said.

After a brief interaction, the suspect stabbed the victim in the head, before running off. Paramedics rushed to the scene and took the bloody woman to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police did not identify a motive for the horrific crime.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shoes and white pants, while carrying a black bag.

Between New Year’s Day and July 2, when the most recent NYPD data is available, cops recorded 163 felony assaults in the 70th Police Precinct, where Friday’s incident occurred. Citywide during that time, there had been 13,560 felony assaults on the streets of the Five Boroughs — a 6.1% increase from the 12,779 assaults during the same timeframe last year.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

