The spirit of giving: Brooklynites bring their holiday fundraising efforts online

It’s giving…spirit!

This holiday season, Brooklynites are bringing their fundraising efforts into the 21st century by utilizing crowdfunding websites like GoFundMe to help spread cheer. There, a number of community-centric initiatives are thriving — from toy drives to holiday lightings and then-some.

GoFundMe Regional Spokesperson Madison Jones said initiatives like these are perhaps more important than ever.

“Many are feeling the pinch of rising prices, causing stress among families ahead of the holidays,” Jones told Brooklyn Paper. “That’s where the Brooklyn community comes in to help, displaying the kindness we see on our platform every day, but especially during this season of giving.”

By giving individuals a platform where they can raise funds, Jones said, crowdfunding websites like hers are assisting the individuals who benefit from them.

“GoFundMe is a community where people come together to support one another during some of the most important moments in their lives, from celebratory moments to more poignant ones,” she said. “GoFundMe connects people looking for help with those who want to give in a meaningful way.”

Jones also recognized that the purpose of GoFundMe goes beyond that of just raising funds and asking for donations, it spreads a message.

“Participating in holiday giving does not necessarily mean donating money,” she said. “Spreading awareness by sharing a fundraiser link across social media channels, and encouraging others to give and share can also help make a difference in communities across Brooklyn and the country.”

Here are eight local fundraisers working to help others experience holiday cheer this season:

The “Hidden Gem Tattoo Toy Drive” was started by Hidden Gem Tattoo Studio in Bensonhurst. As of Dec. 12, the studio has raised almost $1,300 toward a $5,500 goal, and its mission is to buy and distribute Christmas presents for children and those in need in the community. The shop’s owner, longtime artist and former Ink Master contestant Drew Hicks, kickstarted the fundraiser with an initial $1,000 of his own. He hopes those he’s inked – and those he hasn’t — will consider giving toward his shop’s cause.

“Collective Focus Holiday Fundraiser 2022” seeks to increase the ability of Collective Focus Resource Hub, a Women, POC, and LGBTQIA+-led nonprofit, to collect food and clothing, as well as expand their community members to 20,000 in 2023. So far, $16,742 of the $50,000 goal has been raised.