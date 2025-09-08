41-year-old suspect dies after stolen car crash in Midwood: NYPD

The mangled remains of a Honda Civic sit near Avenue J and Flatbush Avenue, where police say a 41-year-old suspect was killed in a crash.

A 41-year-old man was killed early Monday morning after crashing a stolen car into a building in Midwood, police said.

Authorities say the incident began around 2:40 a.m. when the suspect allegedly stole a Honda Civic that had been left running and unattended near Regent Place and Flatbush Avenue. The man then sped south on Flatbush Avenue before losing control near Avenue J.

The vehicle jumped the curb and slammed into a building, splitting the car in half from the force of the impact. The driver — whose identity has not yet been released — was ejected onto the roadway and was later pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital, according to the NYPD.

Investigators believe the car was being used as an Uber prior to being taken. The Collision Investigation Squad is continuing to probe the circumstances surrounding the crash.

No other injuries were reported. Debris from the wreck was left scattered across Flatbush Avenue Monday morning as investigators worked at the scene.

So far this year, grand larceny auto is down more than 8% across Brooklyn, according to the latest NYPD crime statistics, and traffic-related deaths are flat at 48.