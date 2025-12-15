Firefighters battle Sunset Park house fire as blocked hydrant, freezing temps hamper efforts

FDNY firefighters work around a fire hydrant blocked by a parked car while battling a house fire in Sunset Park on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters battled a house fire in freezing conditions Sunday afternoon in Sunset Park, contending with a car blocking a hydrant and another hydrant frozen by the cold, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Crews from Engine Company 201 and Tower Ladder 114 arrived just before 12:55 p.m. at a three-story, attached, wood-frame private home at 272 56th St., where heavy smoke and fire were showing from the basement.

About 60 firefighters stretched three hose lines and aggressively attacked the main body of the fire, officials said. Searches of the building found no occupants inside.

Residents stood outside in the cold, holding their loved ones and pets, as firefighters brought the blaze under control at about 1:30 p.m. No civilians or firefighters were injured.

The cause and origin of the fire will be determined by the FDNY fire marshal’s office.