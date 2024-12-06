City’s first community-led solar power initiative coming to Brooklyn Army Terminal

The Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park will soon host a 725-kilowatt solar array as part of Sunset Park Solar, a community-led initiative aimed at providing clean, affordable energy to the neighborhood.

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Some Sunset Park residents and businesses will soon benefit from the launch of Sunset Park Solar, the community-led initiative that will see the installation of solar panels at the Brooklyn Army Terminal to bring clean, affordable energy to the neighborhood.

The project, a collaboration between the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), UPROSE, and Working Power, will feature a 725-kilowatt solar array designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, stabilize energy costs, and provide $1.24 million in lifetime energy bill savings to about 150 households, according to the NYCEDC.

Located on the rooftop of Building B at the Brooklyn Army Terminal (BAT), the 45,000-square-foot solar installation will allow subscribing households to see savings directly on their Con Edison bills while reducing their carbon footprint.

Once Sunset Park Solar opens to the public, subscribers will be allocated solar panels based on their historical energy usage. The system will then export electricity to the grid, and Con Edison assigns a monetary value to the energy produced. This value is distributed as credits on subscribers’ energy bills, reducing costs significantly, according to the website.

“The Brooklyn Army Terminal continues to serve as a shining example of the future of New York City’s green economy, from being the future home for the Climate Innovation Hub to our Pilots at BAT program to the introduction of Sunset Park Solar,” said NYCEDC President & CEO Andrew Kimball. “We are thrilled to work with UPROSE and the Sunset Park community to develop the city’s first community-led solar initiative and is a testament to the ingenuity and resiliency of New Yorkers.”

In addition to bill savings, UPROSE and Working Power will co-own the solar array, ensuring community control and leadership in the project’s governance. Sunset Park Solar says the revenue generated will fund a community wealth initiative, enabling residents to allocate resources to local priorities such as additional solar projects or climate resilience measures.

Construction, scheduled to begin early next year, will also provide job opportunities for Sunset Park residents, supporting workforce development in the neighborhood’s growing green economy.

“At UPROSE, we have always known that real climate justice is built on the leadership and vision of frontline communities,” said Elizabeth Yeampierre, Executive Director of UPROSE, a local climate advocacy group. “The launch of Sunset Park Solar represents years of grassroots organizing, visionary leadership, and a commitment to a Just Transition led by the people who call this neighborhood home.”

Yeampierre added that project is a bold step forward in decarbonizing Sunset Park and and one that will hopefully serve as a blueprint for communities across the country.

“It’s also a powerful reminder that the most effective solutions to the climate crisis are led by those who are most impacted. By centering these voices, we can ensure a just and equitable transition to a green future—and UPROSE is proud to continue leading this critical work,” said Yeampierre.

Sunset Park Solar joins other transformative clean energy initiatives in the area, including the forthcoming Climate Innovation Hub at BAT and clean energy projects at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal and MADE Bush Terminal Campus.

“This is exactly the kind of community-driven project New York needs as we transition to a sustainable energy system that works for all of us,” said State Senator Andrew Gounardes. “Sunset Park Solar reduces emissions and gives Sunset Park neighbors and businesses access to clean, affordable energy they can rely on. It also builds on our efforts to make the Brooklyn Army Terminal home to a climate innovation hub, and ensure the Terminal offers southern Brooklyn residents’ access to jobs, resources and opportunities to thrive.”