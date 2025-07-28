Suspect in custody after early-morning Bushwick shooting

Police in Bushwick are questioning a suspect in an early-morning shooting that left a man seriously wounded on Monday.

Law enforcement sources said the violence erupted inside 182 Wilson Ave. just before 5:10 a.m. on July 28.

Officers from the 83rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a man shot at the location, found the victim, a 35-year-old man, with a bullet wound to his abdomen.

The motive and circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown at this time, police said.

Paramedics rushed the victim to NYC Health+Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was listed in stable condition.

During the preliminary investigation, police took an unidentified person of interest into custody for further questioning. Police sources could not confirm what relationship, if any, the individual had with the shooting victim.