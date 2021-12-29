Six development teams will bid to develop four new borough-based jails as part of plan to close Rikers

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Six teams of development and construction companies have been selected to bid to develop the four borough-based jails planned to replace the infamous and inhumane Rikers Island, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday.

Hizzoner released his “Roadmap to Closing Rikers Island” in 2017, with an end goal of closing the sprawling jail complex by 2016 and replacing it, and three other city detention centers, with four smaller jails in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and the Bronx. Existing jails in the boroughs did not have enough space to accommodate the roughly 10,000 people detained at Rikers in 2016.

After analyzing each applicant’s Statement of Qualifications and, based on elements like past performance and financial capabilities, submitted Requests for Proposals to six finalists.

Two firms will “compete” to develop the Brooklyn and Bronx-based jails, while one firm each has been selected for the Manhattan and Queens complexes, “based on evaluations of their SOQ,” according to the mayor’s office.

Rikers Island, which had a population of just over 5,000 last June, is currently expected to close permanently in 2027, according to the mayor’s office, two years after the end of mayor-elect Eric Adams’ first term in office, and a year delayed from its original close date.

“New York City deserves a smaller, safer, and fairer jail system,” de Blasio said, in a release. “That starts with building modern facilities – and getting off Rikers Island once and for all. I’m proud to see borough-based jails continue to move forward, and I look forward to celebrating more progress as expert teams design and build these new facilities.”

Tom Foley, acting commissioner of the city’s Department of Design and Construction, said the response from the construction industry was “exceptional” given the breadth of the project.

“The response gives us further confidence that we will be able to deliver on the promise of a more humane justice system for New York City, on-time and on-budget,” Foley said, in a release. “We were particularly impressed with the teams’ commitment to the values and goals of the Borough Based Jails program.”

Along with the eight jails slated to close on Rikers, three other city jails, including The Vernon C. Bain Center, also known as The Barge, and the Manhattan Detention Complex, will be shuttered as part of the borough-based jails plan. The four new jails will have a total population of just over 3,000 across all four facilities, significantly less than the city’s current capacity. The Queens Detention Complex is not currently an operating jail, and does not house detainees.

In 2019, de Blasio announced that two jails would be closing the following year: The Eric M. Taylor Center on Rikers Island and the Brooklyn complex. EMTC closed in March 2020 but was “almost immediately” reopened to handle COVID-positive detainees, according to the city’s Department of Corrections, and the Brooklyn jail, which de Blasio said would close by the end of January 2020, remains open, and the city recently awarded a significant contract for the demolition of the building.

Contracts were registered this week for the demolition of the existing jails, according to the city, and demolition and site preparation work will be ongoing as the city continues to work on the RFPs. That work will include the construction of “swing spaces” in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan, which will “facilitate NYC Department of Corrections’ transfers of detainees for court appearances during construction.” Construction has already begun on a “community space” and parking garage at the Queens complex in Kew Gardens.