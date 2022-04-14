15-year-old shot in head outside Atlantic Terminal

A 15-year-old teen was shot in the head just outside the Barclays Center on Wednesday. The perp remains unknown and at large.

The teenager sustained a gunshot wound to his cranium at about 5:30 pm Wednesday at Atlantic Avenue and Fort Greene Place, just outside the Atlantic Terminal Mall and across from the home of the Brooklyn Nets. Cops responded to the scene after a notification by Shotspotter, tech used by police to detect gunshots.

EMTs transported the teen to Methodist Hospital in Park Slope, where he remains in stable condition. Police have not identified a suspect nor made any arrests.

The shooting at Brooklyn’s busiest transportation hub comes just days after the borough was rattled by a shooting at the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park, which resulted in 23 injuries. Like at Barclays Center, the suspected shooter, Frank James, in Sunset Park escaped the scene and was on the loose for more than a day before finally being apprehended Wednesday afternoon; he is due to make his first court appearance on Thursday.