City investigating safety of residential buildings in East New York after two-alarm fire

A two alarm fire raced through a private dwelling at 384 Miller Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at 438 Miller Avenue in East New York on Tuesday afternoon.

Units responded to multiple phone calls for heavy smoke emitting from a two-story brick private dwelling just after 3:15 p.m. The fire extended into neighboring buildings at 440 and 436 Miller Ave.

Just over a hundred members deployed five hoses-lines to quickly subdue the blaze. Searches throughout all buildings yielded negative results for trapped residents, with many tenants gathered outside watching firefighters’ efforts. As many as four dogs were removed from the structure.

The fire was placed under control at 4 p.m., and the city’s Department of Buildings will investigate the structural integrity of the affected apartment buildings. The cause of the blaze is under investigation by FDNY’s fire marshals.

According to city records, the address has several open violations — including one for illegally converting the basement into a residential unit, and multiple violations for an illegal curb cut and an unregistered car parked illegally in the front yard.