Police & Fire

City investigating safety of residential buildings in East New York after two-alarm fire

By Lloyd Mitchell
two-alarm fire in east new york
A two alarm fire raced through a private dwelling at 384 Miller Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at 438 Miller Avenue in East New York on Tuesday afternoon.

Units responded to multiple phone calls for heavy smoke emitting from a two-story brick private dwelling just after 3:15 p.m. The fire extended into neighboring buildings at 440 and 436 Miller Ave.

two-alarm fire east new york
A fire broke out on the top floor of an apartment building. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
firefighter on ladder in east new york
A firefighter works to climb to the roof during a two alarm fire at 438 Miller Avenue. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Just over a hundred members deployed five hoses-lines to quickly subdue the blaze. Searches throughout all buildings yielded negative results for trapped residents, with many tenants gathered outside watching firefighters’ efforts. As many as four dogs were removed from the structure.

The fire was placed under control at 4 p.m., and the city’s Department of Buildings will investigate the structural integrity of the affected apartment buildings. The cause of the blaze is under investigation by FDNY’s fire marshals. 

dogs outside apartment fire
Multiple pets were removed from the apartment building during the fire. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
firefighters in east new york
Firefighters operated multiple hose-lines into several buildings during a two-alarm fire at 483 Miller Avenue, which spread to adjoining apartment buildings. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

According to city records, the address has several open violations — including one for illegally converting the basement into a residential unit, and multiple violations for an illegal curb cut and an unregistered car parked illegally in the front yard. 

