This is an image of a man in a mask, symbolizing a robber.

Police & Fire

Two men found dead inside parked car in Bed-Stuy: NYPD

Bed-Stuy
Police responded to an incident where two men had been pronounced dead in a parked car Thursday. Causes of death have not yet been determined.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Two men were found dead inside a vehicle in Bed-Stuy on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police Department officials said officers from the 79th Precinct responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious person at approximately 1:06 p.m. on Jan. 8 in front of 447 Monroe St. along Marcus Garvey Boulevard. When cops arrived at the scene, they discovered the victims — a 49-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, both unconscious and unresponsive inside a parked vehicle.

Paramedics pronounced both men dead at the scene.

Bed-Stuy
Investigators examine the vehicle where two 49 and 39-year-old men were pronounced dead.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not yet determined the causes of death. As of Thursday evening, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. 

The block of Monroe Street where the incident occurred is a residential stretch in Bed-Stuy. PIX11 reported that the men “had no signs of trauma,” and that there was no blood found at the scene.

Bed-Stuy
The incident occurred on Monroe Street along Marcus Garvey Blvd.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the NYPD. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting the Crime Stoppers website, or texting 844-57-TIPS.

About the Author

Olivia Seaman

Olivia Seaman is a reporter for Brooklyn Paper, where she covers all things Brooklyn — from neighborhood news and local politics to culture, community voices and the everyday stories that help shape the borough.

