Two men found dead inside parked car in Bed-Stuy: NYPD

Two men were found dead inside a vehicle in Bed-Stuy on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police Department officials said officers from the 79th Precinct responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious person at approximately 1:06 p.m. on Jan. 8 in front of 447 Monroe St. along Marcus Garvey Boulevard. When cops arrived at the scene, they discovered the victims — a 49-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, both unconscious and unresponsive inside a parked vehicle.

Paramedics pronounced both men dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not yet determined the causes of death. As of Thursday evening, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The block of Monroe Street where the incident occurred is a residential stretch in Bed-Stuy. PIX11 reported that the men “had no signs of trauma,” and that there was no blood found at the scene.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the NYPD. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting the Crime Stoppers website, or texting 844-57-TIPS.