Williamsburg building evacuated after explosive manhole fire and carbon monoxide leak

Two people were injured by a dramatic manhole fire outside a Williamsburg NYCHA complex on Wednesday morning.

Carbon monoxide levels began to climb at 101 Humboldt St. at Borinquen Plaza Houses at around 3:30 a.m., per the FDNY, apparently due to a manhole fire.

Firefighters on the scene said CO levels in the building’s lobby shot from 400 parts per million to 1,000 ppm in a matter of minutes, forcing them to evacuate the seven-story building.

The fire suddenly exploded into the street and engulfed a parked car. Firefighters triggered a second alarm just before 7 a.m., calling more crews to the scene as they struggled to control the blaze.

“I smelled lots of gas, looked out my window and suddenly saw a massive fire ball,” one resident told Brooklyn Paper. “I thought that was it for me.”

Two civilians were injured and transferred to NYC Health+Hospitals/Woodhull for evaluation, per the FDNY.

Crews were still on the scene as of 10 a.m., per the FDNY, attempting to bring the situation under control. Con Edison and National Grid are working to “assess the circumstances,” according to a ConEd spokesperson, and expect to know more later today. A crew member on the scene said the operation would likely continue for hours as they attempt to identify and stop the source of gas fueling the fire.

NYCHA set up a temporary warming center at 70 Siegel St., according to a representative of Council Member Jennifer Gutiérrez, as well as three warming buses. The American Red Cross is on the scene to assist residents impacted by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear. Winter manhole fires are frequently sparked when melting snow mixed with road salt corrode electrical equipment below ground.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.