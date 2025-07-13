Faith, family and four Tons: Lifters carry on Williamsburg’s Giglio tradition at Mount Carmel Feast

Lifters carry the Giglio, bouncing and dancing the structure through the streets.

Hundreds of spectators lined the streets of Williamsburg on July 13 for the “Dancing of the Giglio and Boat,” a highlight of the annual Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast — a 12-day, vibrant Italian American festival rooted in family, faith and tradition.

The 138-year-old tradition honors Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Saint Paulinus of Nola. The feast originated in Nola, Italy, and commemorates St. Paulinus, who, according to legend, was rescued from captivity by a Turkish sultan about 1,000 years ago.

As two live bands played the song “O’ Giglio e Paradiso,” so-called “lifters” — all men, as women are not permitted to touch or carry the Giglio — hoisted a massive, 4-ton, 72-foot-tall structure called the Giglio, meaning “lily” in Italian. The tower is topped with a statue of Saint Paulinus of Nola and a large, symbolic boat shaped like a medieval galleon.

Moving in rhythmic motions, the lifters carried the towering structure through the streets on their shoulders.

For the Santinos, the lifting of the Giglio and the Boat is a family tradition stemming back to Tommy Santino’s father. Tommy Santino, an entry-level lifter since he was 17 years old, has been participating in the tradition for decades and proudly passes it on to his son, Anthony, who said it was “nice” to hold onto traditions.

“A lot of things in life change, but if you can go back to something every year and remember what it means to other people in your family as well, it’s what this event is all about,” Anthony Santino said.

“It’s just a tremendous feeling and the spirit you get, and it’s really wonderful, [it’s a] wonderful tradition,” Tommy Santino added.

Anthony Fasano from Maspeth was celebrating his 10th anniversary as a lifter.

Fasano told the Brooklyn Paper that there was no preparation and no training.

“There’s no preparation. You just get under, and you do it,” Fasano said. “It’s a brotherhood between all of us underneath the Giglio. And it’s to honor our heritage together.”