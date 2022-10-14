Woman, 79, struck and killed by city bus while crossing the street in Flatbush

A 79-year-old woman was struck and killed by a city bus while trying to cross a busy Flatbush street Thursday night.

Authorities say that, at around 6:17 p.m. on Oct. 13, Loraine Hector was attempting to cross Glenwood Road near Flatbush Avenue when she was struck. An investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that the B6 bus, operated by a 46-year-old man, was traveling northbound on Flatbush Avenue and was attempting to make a left turn onto Glenwood Road, where Hector was hit.

Police say Hector — who lived just around the corner from where she was killed — was crossing from south to north within the marked crosswalk.

Authorities arrived to find the woman lying in the roadway with severe head trauma. She was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where she was pronounced dead.

Cops say the bus came to a stop and the uninjured operator remained at the scene. There are so far no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.