Woman shot in East New York apartment building

A gunman shot a woman in the abdomen in an East New York apartment building on Tuesday morning.

First responders arrived on the scene at 165 Fountain Ave., where they found the bloodied victim at around 9 am. EMS rushed the 26-year-old woman to Brookdale Hospital, where she is expected to live, according to police.

The NYPD is searching for a man in his 20s who fled the scene, and is currently the prime suspect, but no arrests have been made. He may have fled to the nearby subway station at Euclid Avenue.

The area is just one in Brooklyn that, under a new controversial plan by Mayor Eric Adams to combat gun violence, would see a swarm of new “anti-crime” police tasked with taking illegal guns off the street.