This is an image of a man in a mask, symbolizing a robber.

Police & Fire

Women hit 16-year-old with painful aerosol spray during violent assault

1099-23 Assault 70 Pct TD 32 4-27-23 photos of the two females
The suspects in the case.
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for the two women who violently assaulted a 16-year-old girl with a chemical spray on a subway platform in Flatbush on Thursday. 

According to investigators, the suspects approached the victim as she was awaiting a train at Flatbush Avenue-Brooklyn College subway station, before engaging her in a hearted shouting match. 

Things quickly escalated, and the perps began punching her repeatedly, before one of them brandished a spray bottle and hit the victim with an unknown aerosol substance that caused her to feel a burning sensation. 

The suspects fled before authorities arrived. Paramedics, meanwhile, rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital for treatment. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. 

All calls are strictly confidential.

