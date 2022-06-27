Quantcast

10 injured in three-alarm fire at Sunset Park e-bike shop

Firefighters removed over two dozen e-bikes and scooters from a three-alarm fire in Sunset Park on Sunday, June 26.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Two firefighters and eight civilians suffered minor injuries after a three-alarm fire ravaged a Sunset Park e-bike shop on Sunday.

The blaze broke out inside 5707 6th Ave., a business billed “Speedy E-Bike,” just before 4 p.m. on June 26.

More than 150 firefighters converged on the scene, where they were met by heavy fire and smoke emitting through the store’s roll-down security gates. The fire “quickly spread” to the second and third floor of the three-story building, Fire Department officials said.

More than 150 firefighters worked to knock down the blaze.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

First responders from Hazmat Company 1 removed more than 25 e-bikes and scooters from the location, and fire suppression units used three hose-lines to knock down the fire.

A pair of firefighters and eight civilians suffered minor injuries and were either treated on scene or taken to local hospitals, according to FDNY. 

The fire was placed under control at 5:25 p.m., and its cause remains under investigation.

