Green-Wood Cemetery honors William Niblo with sold-out Victorian spectacle

Green-Wood Cemetery’s 10th annual extravaganza, “A Night at Niblo’s Garden,” transformed one of the cemetery’s most picturesque spots, the shores of Crescent Water, into an immersive theatrical experience on July 10.

The sold-out, 19th-century Victorian-themed spectacular drew about 700 guests celebrating the legacy of William Niblo, the eccentric music impresario behind “Niblo’s Garden,” once the largest variety theater in 19th-century New York City. A second performance is scheduled for July 11.

Dressed in Victorian garb, performers from the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus dazzled the crowd gathered along the shore of Crescent Water and between gravestones with a two-hour extravaganza featuring juggling acts, magic tricks, high-wheel bicycles, live music, acrobatics, and fire juggling.

Keith Nelson, co-founder of the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, told Brooklyn Paper that variety and performing arts have long brought joy and wonder to people, especially during difficult times. He said he hoped the evening would offer guests some respite from the “treacherous realms.”

“These are extremely difficult times. We’re having a lot of things ripped out of our hands,” Nelson said. “Hopefully giving little nuggets to make people think, and bring that joy, bring that wonder, what happens when a group of people, filled with love, come together to create. something magical.”

When Niblo’s wife, Martha, died in 1851, he built a white mausoleum overlooking Crescent Water, where he often hosted elaborate parties until his death in 1878. He believed cemeteries were for the living.

Of all the events Green-Wood Cemetery hosts each year, Harry Weil, vice president of public programs, told Brooklyn Paper that “A Night at Niblo’s Garden” is his favorite, as it engages people in Niblo’s story through the spirit of spectacle and entertainment.

“What we try to do [with this night] is to allow people to rethink what a cemetery is and how people are able to access and engage with the space,” Weil said. “There are multiple ways to honor the past.”

Weil said the Niblo mausoleum was also open to the public for the evening.

“We allow people to go in and peek and get inside the mausoleum,” he said, “so we want to keep that spirit alive.”

Friends John Lenartz and David Murphy took in the sights at the mausoleum. Lenartz, who learned about the event through Green-Wood Cemetery’s mailing list, said he was intrigued.

“I’ve been to the cemetery before on the whiskey tour, which is fascinating,” he said. “I now get emails, and it sounds like a 19th-century circus with contortionists and stuff. So it got me.”

Not knowing exactly what to expect, Murphy added, “I’m just here to let it move me in some way or another.”

Lenartz was also intrigued that the mausoleum had extra room to spare.

“There’s only like, four or five people in there,” Lenartz noted. “It seems like they have room for more. I mean, I wouldn’t mind going in with the Niblos and having a circus come by every summer.”

Neighbors Kiele Rogalski and Green-Wood Cemetery tour guide David Glover attended the event for the first time.

“I’ve been talking about [the event] for years, but this is my first time experiencing it,” Glover said. “It’s part of the cemetery’s original ethos, especially in those first 12 or 13 years when they were struggling to galvanize people to want to come here. And so, it feels like we’re sort of reaffirming that by having so much of the programming and things that we do.”

Rogalski had never visited Green-Wood Cemetery before, so it was a first for her on both counts.

“I know [Green-Wood Cemetery] is famously known for all the people buried here. I didn’t expect there to be so many performers,” Rogalski said of the event. “I love seeing all of the activities going on. It’s beautiful. And David filled me in on William Niblo, so I feel honored to be here celebrating him and what he has done and put on for people.”

Daniela Ochoa-Bravo, Green-Wood Cemetery’s communications manager, told Brooklyn Paper the organization hosts more than 300 events and guided tours each year, all with a focus on community engagement.

“There’s moments like this where you work at a cemetery and you know that it’s way more than just a cemetery,” Ochoa-Bravo said. “So many people come out here [and] the emphasis of community is really special.”