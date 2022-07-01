Quantcast

Police & Fire

14 injured in early morning inferno at Williamsburg deli

By &
0
comments
Posted on
DSC_9348
Firefighters battled a grim inferno at a Williamsburg deli Friday morning, July 1.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Fourteen people were injured Friday in a massive inferno that ripped through a Williamsburg deli in the early morning hours of July 1.

FDNY smoke-eaters first responded to calls of a fire at the three-story building ⁠— near the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and next to popular bar and concert venue Union Pool ⁠— at about 5:40 a.m. Friday morning; by 7:12 a.m. the fire had been upgraded to a fifth alarm, with nearly 200 firefighters responding.

Smoke-eaters worked on the roof of the building attempting to quell a massive smoke plume.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The fire ripped through the ground-floor deli and multiple apartments on the upper floors. Firefighters worked on the roof attempting to ventilate the massive plume of smoke emanating from the burning edifice. By the time the fire was under control just before 8 a.m., the entire building was gutted.

Fourteen people were injured in the blaze, the FDNY said, including 11 firefighters and three civilians. Seven firefighters were transported to area hospitals to treat their injuries, while the remaining seven injured were treated on scene but refused transport to the hospital.

A total of 14 people were injured in the blaze, including 11 firefighters and 3 civilians, the FDNY said.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Officials have not yet pinpointed a cause for the fire, which remains under investigation. 484 Union, along with the adjacent buildings housing Union Pool and the Peruvian steakhouse Chimu, are all owned by ZAM Partners, according to city records. ZAM could not be reached for comment.

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Police Blotter

Latest News

Related Articles

More from Around New York