Leading ladies: Schneps Media celebrates 30 years of Power Women with star-studded networking event at El Caribe

On Thursday, Sept. 19, Schneps Media will continue its 30-year celebration of Power Women with the Power Women of Brooklyn event at El Caribe.

The evening will gather remarkable women from diverse industries for a premier networking experience. Produced by Schneps Media, publishers of the Bay News, Brooklyn Graphic, Park Slope Courier, Bay Ridge Courier, Brooklyn Paper, Caribbean Life, and amNewYork Metro, the event aims to foster connections, empower women, and strengthen the business community.

The event will begin with a VIP Power Hour where the honorees will have a chance to meet and connect followed by a supercharged networking cocktail hour where guests and honorees mingle. The evening culminates with a high energy joy filled awards ceremony.

Master of Ceremonies will be News 12 Brooklyn’s Kristie Reeter and 100% of the evening’s raffle proceeds will go to The Sato Project.

Sponsors for this years event include One Brooklyn Health, Episcopal Health Services, Community Health Center of Richmond, Inc., NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull, Event Strategies for Success, Ponce Bank, BSE Global, NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, Faith Deliverance Pentecostal COG, CABS Health Network, The Sato Project, Best Realty Professionals and Miss Jessie’s.

The 2024 Power Women of Brooklyn are (list still in formation):

Amber Adler, Award-Winning Activist & Best-Selling Author

Chrissy Beckles, Founder & President, The Sato Project

Katoa Belony, Licensed Real Estate Broker,Best Realty Professionals

Monique Brizz-Walker, Principal & Fundraiser, Event Strategies for Success

Leonora Bulychoba, President, Club A-Elita

Kelly Carroll, Executive Director, Atlantic Avenue BID

Christine Colvert, Partner, Shulman & Hill

Angela Cooper, Assistant Director of Communications, Public Affairs & Volunteering Services, NYC Health + Hospitals/McKinney

Rev. Kimberly Council, Brooklyn Deputy Borough President

Hon. Maritza Davila, Assembly Member, 53rd District

Sherly Demosthenes-Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer, CABS Health Network

Dr. Seanna-Kaye Denham Wilks, Chief Experience Officer, NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County

Kamila Dottin, Director of Projects, Independent Drivers Guild

Cynthia Felix-Jeffers, President, Brooklyn Sunset Park Lions Club

Rose Graham, Director of Community Affairs, Educator & Community Advocate, Community School District 17/Community Board 17

Renee Hastick Motes, MPA, Senior Vice President & Chief External Affairs Officer, Episcopal Health Services

Williar Hodges, Senior Director, Finance and Benefits Administration, Community Health Center of Richmond

Laurie Jacoby, Chief Entertainment Officer, BSE Global

Anastasia Koshik, Director of Marketing & Communications, Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce

Myrdith Leon-McCormack, Founder, World Bride Magazine & MLM Represents

Francisca Leopold, Chair, Kings County Hospital Community Advisory Board

Chaplain Dr. Ingrid P. Lewis-Martin, Chief Advisor, Office of the Mayor

Kamla Millwood, Founder/CEO & President, Palatial Publishing LLC

Kassandra Perez-Desir, Head of Government Relations NY/NJ & Puerto Rico, Door Dash

Jeanine Ramirez, Founder, Jeanine Ramirez Media Consulting

Dr. Gracie-Ann Roberts, Chief Quality Officer, Community Health Center of Richmond

Debbie Roman, Managing Director, New York, Per Scholas

Gloria Sandiford, Broker, Co-Owner & Vice President, Flateau Realty Corp

Dr. Sandra Scott, Chief Executive Officer, One Brooklyn Health

Lisa Scott-McKenzie, Chief Operating Officer, NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull

Emerald Snipes-Garner, Founder & Executive Director, We Can’t Breathe Inc

Rev. Dr. Neithe Soleyn, Founder & Senior Pastor, Faith Deliverance Pentecostal Church of God

Hon. Phara Souffrant Forrest, Assemblywoman, 57th District

Sara Steinweiss, Founder, Conflict Resolution Systems, LLC

Natalia Travilina, Founder, TraNa Relief Association

Dr. Monique T. Welbeck, Chief Nursing Officer, Community Health Center of Richmond

Dimple Willabus, President & CEO, Rhythm Nation Entertainment

Hon. Jaime R. Williams, Assemblymember, 59th District

Lakeasha Williams, Founder & Entrepreneur, Brickhouse Unlimited Inc.

Barbara Williams, Citywide Director of Outreach, NYC Civic Engagement Commission

To learn more about the honorees, tickets and sponsorships, visit PowerWomenBKLYN.com.