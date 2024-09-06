Leading ladies: Schneps Media celebrates 30 years of Power Women with star-studded networking event at El Caribe

On Thursday, Sept. 19, Schneps Media will continue its 30-year celebration of Power Women with the Power Women of Brooklyn event at El Caribe.
The evening will gather remarkable women from diverse industries for a premier networking experience. Produced by Schneps Media, publishers of the Bay News, Brooklyn Graphic, Park Slope Courier, Bay Ridge Courier, Brooklyn Paper, Caribbean Life, and amNewYork Metro, the event aims to foster connections, empower women, and strengthen the business community.
The event will begin with a VIP Power Hour where the honorees will have a chance to meet and connect followed by a supercharged networking cocktail hour where guests and honorees mingle. The evening culminates with a high energy joy filled awards ceremony.
Master of Ceremonies will be News 12 Brooklyn’s Kristie Reeter and 100% of the evening’s raffle proceeds will go to The Sato Project.
Sponsors for this years event include One Brooklyn Health, Episcopal Health Services, Community Health Center of Richmond, Inc., NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull, Event Strategies for Success, Ponce Bank, BSE Global, NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, Faith Deliverance Pentecostal COG, CABS Health Network, The Sato Project, Best Realty Professionals and Miss Jessie’s.
The 2024 Power Women of Brooklyn are (list still in formation):
Amber Adler, Award-Winning Activist & Best-Selling Author
Chrissy Beckles, Founder & President, The Sato Project
Katoa Belony, Licensed Real Estate Broker,Best Realty Professionals
Monique Brizz-Walker, Principal & Fundraiser, Event Strategies for Success
Leonora Bulychoba, President, Club A-Elita
Kelly Carroll, Executive Director, Atlantic Avenue BID
Christine Colvert, Partner, Shulman & Hill
Angela Cooper, Assistant Director of Communications, Public Affairs & Volunteering Services, NYC Health + Hospitals/McKinney
Rev. Kimberly Council, Brooklyn Deputy Borough President
Hon. Maritza Davila, Assembly Member, 53rd District
Sherly Demosthenes-Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer, CABS Health Network
Dr. Seanna-Kaye Denham Wilks, Chief Experience Officer, NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
Kamila Dottin, Director of Projects, Independent Drivers Guild
Cynthia Felix-Jeffers, President, Brooklyn Sunset Park Lions Club
Rose Graham, Director of Community Affairs, Educator & Community Advocate, Community School District 17/Community Board 17
Renee Hastick Motes, MPA, Senior Vice President & Chief External Affairs Officer, Episcopal Health Services
Williar Hodges, Senior Director, Finance and Benefits Administration, Community Health Center of Richmond
Laurie Jacoby, Chief Entertainment Officer, BSE Global
Anastasia Koshik, Director of Marketing & Communications, Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce
Myrdith Leon-McCormack, Founder, World Bride Magazine & MLM Represents
Francisca Leopold, Chair, Kings County Hospital Community Advisory Board
Chaplain Dr. Ingrid P. Lewis-Martin, Chief Advisor, Office of the Mayor
Kamla Millwood, Founder/CEO & President, Palatial Publishing LLC
Kassandra Perez-Desir, Head of Government Relations NY/NJ & Puerto Rico, Door Dash
Jeanine Ramirez, Founder, Jeanine Ramirez Media Consulting
Dr. Gracie-Ann Roberts, Chief Quality Officer, Community Health Center of Richmond
Debbie Roman, Managing Director, New York, Per Scholas
Gloria Sandiford, Broker, Co-Owner & Vice President, Flateau Realty Corp
Dr. Sandra Scott, Chief Executive Officer, One Brooklyn Health
Lisa Scott-McKenzie, Chief Operating Officer, NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull
Emerald Snipes-Garner, Founder & Executive Director, We Can’t Breathe Inc
Rev. Dr. Neithe Soleyn, Founder & Senior Pastor, Faith Deliverance Pentecostal Church of God
Hon. Phara Souffrant Forrest, Assemblywoman, 57th District
Sara Steinweiss, Founder, Conflict Resolution Systems, LLC
Natalia Travilina, Founder, TraNa Relief Association
Dr. Monique T. Welbeck, Chief Nursing Officer, Community Health Center of Richmond
Dimple Willabus, President & CEO, Rhythm Nation Entertainment
Hon. Jaime R. Williams, Assemblymember, 59th District
Lakeasha Williams, Founder & Entrepreneur, Brickhouse Unlimited Inc.
Barbara Williams, Citywide Director of Outreach, NYC Civic Engagement Commission
To learn more about the honorees, tickets and sponsorships, visit PowerWomenBKLYN.com.