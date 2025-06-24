Santosuosso cruises to victory in South Brooklyn primary, GOP battle ‘neck-and-neck’

Kayla Santosuosso celebrates her commanding win in the Democratic primary for Council District 47, at The Brooklyn Firefly in Bay Ridge. Meanwhile, the GOP primary remained too close to call on election night.

Kayla Santosuosso handily won the Democratic primary for City Council District 47 Tuesday night, solidifying her spot on the November ballot in the race to succeed outgoing Council Member Justin Brannan. Meanwhile, the Republican primary remained too close to call.

Santosuosso, an attorney, community organizer, and Brannan’s former chief counsel, declared victory shortly after polls closed, thanking supporters for turning out across South Brooklyn and doubling down on her promise to be a voice for working families.

According to unofficial results from the city’s Board of Elections, Santosuosso earned a decisive margin over her lone Democratic challenger, Fedir Usmanov, a first-time candidate and Baruch College student.

As of 10:30 p.m., unofficial results showed Santosuosso with nearly 80% of the vote, totaling 9,850 ballots. Usmanov received just 2,463 votes, or about 20%. The results — which included just a handful of write-ins — reflected 95% of scanners reported and cemented Santosuosso’s place on the November general election ballot.

Longtime Kings County GOP chair Richie Barsamian and businessman George Sarantopoulos remained locked in a tight race as of Tuesday night. Both candidates tout strong conservative credentials — Barsamian as a retired police officer with party backing, and Sarantopoulos as a small business owner with a robust platform focused on public safety and affordability.

Unofficial results showed the two separated by just a few percentage points as of 10 p.m., with absentee and affidavit ballots still to be counted. Neither campaign had declared victory or conceded as of press time.

Addressing supporters at the Greenhouse Cafe in Bay Ridge, Barsamian said there were just 32 votes between the two candidates.

“There is no definitive answer,” he told the crowd. “The vote is not fully counted. It is extremely, extremely close with more votes to be counted, more sticks to be examined and more paper to be accounted for. At this time, there are approximately 32 votes separating myself and my opponent. That is not a definitive margin in any way.”

“We are neck and neck,” he added, “but there is one thing I am certain of: however this goes in the next few hours or the next few days, I, Richie Barsamian, am the proudest man before you tonight because my campaign is based on the people, the need for change, the need for law and order, and the driving force behind every one of us — Democrat, Republican, Conservative, Independent. We deserve and must have a better quality of life.”

Sarantopoulos could not immediately be reached for comment.

The eventual Republican nominee will face Santosuosso in what’s expected to be a high-stakes general election in a district that has grown increasingly competitive in recent years. District 47 includes Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bath Beach, Gravesend, Coney Island and Sea Gate — neighborhoods where shifting demographics and political priorities have made outcomes unpredictable.

At her election night watch party at the Brooklyn Firefly in Bay Ridge, Santosuosso reminded supporters that the real race is against her Republican opponent in November.

“This campaign, starting now, is about protecting a Bay Ridge that all of us feel safe in and comfortable in and enjoy,” Santosuosso said. “And that Bay Ridge is actually for everybody, and that we can fight together to make a Bay Ridge that is not only affordable for everybody, but enjoyable for everybody, where everybody feels like they can be themselves here, and for everybody to know, no matter how long you’ve been here, no matter who you are, no matter what language you speak, you belong here.”

Santosuosso’s watch party doubled as one for her boss, Brannan, who formally conceded the Democratic primary for New York City Comptroller just after 11 p.m. Brannan, who is term-limited, had been trailing Levine, who held a strong lead following a heated campaign focused on opposing former President Trump’s agenda.

Addressing supporters, Brannan acknowledged he was always the underdog but expressed pride in the campaign he ran.

“We were always going to be the underdogs — the working class, out-of-borough candidate up against the Manhattan elite,” Brannan said. “Tomorrow, I will go back to work and continue being the Finance Chair because we have to pass a budget in a week, and I’m happy to do it, but I’m really excited tonight about Kayla.”

Election officials said final primary results would be certified in the coming days once all ballots are counted.

Check back for more election night coverage and results.