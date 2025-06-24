Hanif wins decisive re-election in closely watched District 39 council race

Council Member Shahana Hanif celebrates her primary victory with supporters at The Commissioner in Park Slope.

Council Member Shahana Hanif declared victory Tuesday night at a jubilant watch party in Park Slope, thanking supporters at a popular watering hole as results rolled in showing her with a decisive lead in the Democratic primary for District 39.

In a statement to press shortly after polls closed, Hanif said her win was about “people power beating corporate power.”

“It’s about our ascendant progressive movement continuing to grow. It’s about communities coming together across race, class, faith, age, and language‚ refusing to be divided. It’s about building the Brooklyn we believe in,” she said. “I am grateful to every voter who cast their ballot, every volunteer who knocked on a door, and the incredible District 39 community for electing me to represent them in the City Council. It’s truly the honor of my life to get to fight for the neighborhoods that raised me.”

The race — one of the most closely watched in Brooklyn — pitted Hanif, a first-term incumbent and staunch progressive, against Maya Kornberg, a political scientist and Park Slope resident backed by moderate Democrats, and Nickie Kane, a grassroots organizer.

District 39 spans some of Brooklyn’s most civically active neighborhoods, including Kensington, Borough Park, Windsor Terrace, Park Slope, Gowanus, Carroll Gardens, Cobble Hill, Boerum Hill and the Columbia Waterfront.

Hanif, who made history in 2021 as the first Muslim woman elected to the City Council, celebrated her win with campaign volunteers and constituents at The Commissioner on Fifth Avenue.

She ran on her legislative track record and commitment to affordable housing, workers’ rights, and immigrant protections. During her first term, she helped secure $20 million for local schools, parks, and infrastructure, and passed 14 bills addressing reproductive healthcare, environmental justice and labor rights.

Her campaign drew support from major progressive forces, including U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Yvette Clarke, Comptroller Brad Lander (her predecessor), and powerful unions such as the New York State Nurses Association and the NYC Central Labor Council.

Kornberg, a senior research fellow at NYU’s Brennan Center for Justice, ran on a platform of affordability, climate resiliency and public safety. Her campaign picked up steam in the final weeks, fueled by endorsements from former Borough President Marty Markowitz, former U.S. Rep. Max Rose, and the Independent Neighborhood Democrats.

Unofficial election night results from the city’s Board of Elections showed Hanif with a commanding lead just before 10 p.m., securing nearly 70% of the vote with more than 28,000 ballots cast in her favor and 88% of scanners counted. Kornberg followed with 26% (10,683 votes), while Kane garnered just over 3% (1,380 votes).

Just over 200 write-in votes were recorded as of that time, with absentee and affidavit ballots still to be counted.

“Congratulations to Maya Kornberg on running a spirited campaign. I look forward to working collaboratively with her and her supporters as I continue to serve District 39,” Hanif said.

And while she has no Republican opponent in the November general election, Hanif said her work is far from over.

“Families are being priced out of Brooklyn. We need to bring rents down, win universal public childcare, and keep our neighborhoods livable for all of us. I’m laser-focused on winning these fights together in my next four years in the City Council.”

Addressing supporters at The Commissioner, Hanif vowed to fight every day for better city services, expanded childcare, stronger tenant protections and a more livable Brooklyn.

“Now there’s only one mandate,” she said. “We gotta keep going.”

Check back for more election night coverage and results.