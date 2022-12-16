60th Precinct: Thief tries to steal over a thousand dollars worth of liquor

60TH PRECINCT

Coney Island—Brighton Beach—Seagate

Attempted liquor theft

A jerk tried to make a $1,226 purchase from a liquor store on Neptune Ave with a card stolen from a Dollar Tree shopper on Dec. 11.

The victim told police while she was shopping in the chain store, someone bumped into her. Later when she got to the register to pay she realized her phone which holds her cards were no longer in her pocket. She called her banks to cancel the cards when they informed her of the attempted the liquor store charge.

Swiped from his car

A thief stole electronics and other property valued at $2900 from a vehicle parked at Brighton Beach Avenue. and Brighton 11th Street on Dec. 6.

The victim told police his back window was broken into around 8 a.m.

Scooter punk

Some punk stole a scooter from in front of a 51st Street home in Coney Island on Dec. 7.

The victim told police he left his scooter outside his home but when he returned, the thief had gotten away with it.