Quantcast

Police & Fire

91-year-old man dead after crashing E-bike on Belt Parkway

By Posted on
Police Line Do Not Cross
Getty Images

A 91-year-old man is dead after crashing an E-bike on the Belt Parkway on March 7, according to police. 

The NYPD said that George Attias of Brighton Beach was traveling eastbound on the Belt Parkway exit ramp to Plumb Beach when he plowed his bike into a curb and fell over. 

First responders arrived on the scene to find the elderly victim lying in the roadway with a head injury, and rushed him to NYU Langone Hospital for treatment. 

The following day, doctors pronounced Attias dead, cops said. 

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad.

About the Author

Aidan Graham

Brooklyn native Aidan Graham is the Deputy Editor of Brooklyn Paper. He is a Mets fan.

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Brooklyn

Post an Event

View All Events…

Police Blotter

Latest News

Related Articles

More from Around New York