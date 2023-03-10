91-year-old man dead after crashing E-bike on Belt Parkway

A 91-year-old man is dead after crashing an E-bike on the Belt Parkway on March 7, according to police.

The NYPD said that George Attias of Brighton Beach was traveling eastbound on the Belt Parkway exit ramp to Plumb Beach when he plowed his bike into a curb and fell over.

First responders arrived on the scene to find the elderly victim lying in the roadway with a head injury, and rushed him to NYU Langone Hospital for treatment.

The following day, doctors pronounced Attias dead, cops said.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad.