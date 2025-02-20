A Matter of Pride: How pro-drag-wrestlers make space for queer fighters in Brooklyn

The Boy Diva raising the A Matter Of Pride championship belt in Red Hook on Valentine’s Day.

The Boy Diva is about to take on her biggest opponent, Randy Summers, her ex-boyfriend.

On Valentine’s Day, more than 250 people came out to watch pro-wrestling drag queens take to the mat at A Matter of Pride‘s Fight Night at Strong Rope Brewery in Red Hook. The event featured bodyslams, somersaults, and kickouts, with three thrilling matches leading up to the long-awaited brawl between estranged lovers in the rainbow-patterned ring.

For over nine years, A Matter of Pride, a group of more than 20 fighters and recurring burlesque performers, has highlighted the stories and skills of pro-wrestling drag queens with a mix of glamour, gimmicks, and — at times — gore.

The group formed as a result of The Boy Diva’s early experience in a straight male-dominated wrestling world where she was solely used as comedic relief and a punching bag.

“They really went out of their way to assault me and batter me and throw me out,” she said. “A Matter of Pride wrestling provides a platform for queers to show ‘I’m a good and gay character’—here’s what I can do in the ring,”

To kick off the event, the evening’s emcee, Princess Bytch entered the ring wearing a burgundy leotard, alongside referee Jazz, clad in a sultry referee uniform and sporting a bright blue hairdo. To the roar of the crowd, the duo introduced the first match of the night.

The first match saw Kaydin Pierre strut toward the ring to face her masked opponent, La LuchaWhore. Before the tussle even began, the audience was on its feet, eagerly placing bets and rooting for their favorites.

At the sound of the bell, the two competitors lunged at each other, flipping and tossing around the ring. La LuchaWhore’s mask and wig flew off as Pierre delivered a suplex, pinning her opponent to the floor. But LaLuchaWhore quickly retaliated with an unexpected weapon — her prosthetic breastplates. She swung them at Pierre, slapping her opponent in the face with surprising force.

“It was amazing, and it definitely had me cheering,” said Farida Fuller, who attended the event with her partner, Joshua Miranda, to celebrate both Valentine’s Day and their wedding anniversary. “It’s definitely fun and different for Valentine’s — way more exciting than the typical $8 million dinner in the city.”

The next match featured the towering Coco Mousse, known as the “Dragazon” for her height of 6-foot-3. She faced Grandma Nonna, a wrestler dressed in a pajama dress and wielding a slipper. After dominating for over three minutes, including a powerful choke slam and a final high-leg drop, Coco Mousse was declared the winner.

“Whenever I wrestle in Brooklyn, it’s always the craziest, loudest, most energetic crowd I’ve been a part of,” said Coco Mousse. “I get messages from people saying, ‘Hey, you inspire me to be myself.’ It’s rewarding to connect with people like that.”

This fight marked her return to the ring after an injury.

“I’m back — I love it,” Mousse said, beaming. “Wrestling has been a passion of mine since I was a kid. Getting in the ring and fighting — it’s a thrill every time.”

Despite the rough takedowns and dramatic moments in the ring, love was still in the air. Couples cheered hand-in-hand, while groups of friends, families, and even “fur parents” celebrated their own Valentine’s Day festivities.

“It’s not just about romantic love — it’s about familial love, pet love, all kinds of love,” said Alexia Asgari, who attended with her Valentine’s date, Frankie, a dachshund in a leopard-print coat. “I’m excited for some entertainment on a Friday night and a little Valentine’s Day fun with my pup.”But the night’s most awaited match was anything but romantic.

Summers entered the ring to chants of “You suck!”

“Nobody cares about drag wrestling,” Randy Summers, The Boy Diva’s infamous ex-boyfriend, shouted to the booing crowd. “You are in Trump’s America!”

He taunted the crowd, savoring the animosity. After the audience’s uproar died down, the emcee announced the undefeated A Matter of Pride wrestling champion, The Boy Diva, and the venue erupted with a rock rendition of Johannes Brahms’ Hungarian Dance. Dressed in a Marie Antoinette-inspired outfit, she slowly made her way to the stage, locking eyes with Summers as tension filled the air.

With the sound of the bell, the lovers’ quarrel began. The Boy Diva threw punches, drinks, and even wet floor signs at Summers. Their wrestling spilled out of the ring and onto the audience, as they collided between tables and benches. After a vicious fight, with fake blood splattering the ring, The Boy Diva emerged victorious, retaining her title as the reigning A Matter of Pride Wrestling Champion.

The duo has worked together for over a decade, crafting a storyline based on their characters’ tumultuous relationship, from torrid love affairs to a bitter breakup. The Boy Diva explained how their on-stage rivalry also reflects American politics and the current societal divide.

“The point is to tell a story,” said The Boy Diva. “Randy and I have been fighting each other for 13 years now — I trust him. We get political in the ring, throwing daggers at each other verbally. It mirrors what’s happening in society.”

A Matter of Pride hosts wrestling matches and burlesque performances across the country and even in Europe and Asia, always with the goal of celebratingqueer performers, love, and self-expression.

Before the night ended, Coco Mousse made a shocking return to challenge The Boy Diva’s title leaving the audience on a cliffhanger. Their mission remains the same: to amplify the stories and struggles of queer wrestlers through the art of drag and wrestling.

“Drag is incredibly important to support — it’s vital that we fight against censorship,” said Joshua Curry, an audience member. “Anything we can do to push back against censorship— whether it’s drag shows or events like this — is crucial.”

“It’s a tender time for queers in America,” said The Boy Diva. “I want to tell queer stories with queer athletes for a queer audience—that’s why A Matter of Pride exists.”