Addabbo Health Center earns national recognition for patient-centered care

The Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center’s Brooklyn site at 120 Richards St. in Red Hook, which recently earned national recognition for quality and patient-centered care.

A Brooklyn clinic is drawing national attention for making patients feel seen, heard and cared for.

The Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center recently received the 2025 Community Health Quality Recognition Badge from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration, a federal award honoring excellence in quality improvement, health equity and patient-centered care.

Leaders say the recognition reflects decades of trust built between providers and the community.

“We are honored to serve as a trusted resource for our community, advancing health outcomes and improving quality of life,” said Renee Hastick-Motes, the center’s chief executive. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our providers and staff, who work tirelessly to ensure every patient receives high-quality, comprehensive care regardless of background or ability to pay.”

The federally qualified health center, which has served communities for nearly 60 years, operates in Southeast Queens and Red Hook, offering primary care, pediatrics, women’s health, behavioral health, dental and specialty services.

According to the center, its mission includes ensuring accessibility for all patients and strengthening provider-patient relationships to improve health outcomes.