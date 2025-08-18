Affordable housing lottery launches for 23-story Fort Greene tower on Fulton Street

The new 23-story Fulton Street tower in Fort Greene, where an affordable housing lottery has opened for 49 rent-stabilized units.

An affordable housing lottery has opened for 49 apartments in a new 23-story tower on Fulton Street in Fort Greene. The 163-unit development has taken the place of a low-rise building that housed a foster care nonprofit before it was demolished in 2021.

The lottery for 570 Fulton Street Apartments includes studio, one-, and two-bedroom units, all rent stabilized and income restricted. They are set aside for households earning 80 to 130 percent of the Area Median Income, or between $68,949 and $227,500 a year for households of one to five people, according to the listing.

There are six actually affordable apartments, all at 80 percent of AMI: one studio priced at $1,869 a month, four one-bedroom apartments for $1,993, and one two-bedroom apartment renting for $2,375 a month. At 130 percent of AMI, there are 43 units comprising studios at $3,423, one-beds at $3,661, and two-bedrooms at $4,250 a month.

Market-rate leasing started in May, StreetEasy shows. Current listings include a studio for $3,190 and a one-bedroom for $3,995 a month.

The building was designed by Hamish Whitefield Architects P.C., according to permits, and developed by Yitchok Katz Developing NY State. The apartments are equipped with dishwashers, air conditioning, and high-end appliances, according to the listing. Tenants have to pay for electricity, which includes heating and the stove. The listing says that tenants will get one month free rent on lease signing.

The building offers a recreation room, yoga studio, gym, rooftop terrace, and bike lockers, but some amenities may require an additional fee. The website for the development, dubbed Fulton Greene, says there is also a co-working space and pet spa.

Renderings show the apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows, white finishes, and light wood floors and cabinetry. Stores will fill the ground level, according to permits. Most of the building’s facade is taken up with balconies and large windows set between grooved orange panels, creating strong vertical and horizontal lines with a bit of a Deco feel. The lowest two levels are covered in dark gray squares and the uppermost stories are clad in pale gray grooved paneling.

In 2015, nonprofit SCO Family of Services sold the property, which it used as a foster care and child clinic, to Slate Property Group and Meadow Partners for $22.9 million, city records show. Around 2020, The Davis Companies took over the site, according to New York Yimby, and working with Hill West Architects released renderings showing a 45-story glassy tower. The three-story building on the site was demolished in 2021.

However, those plans never came to fruition and in 2023 the site was sold to 570 Fulton LLC for $24.075 million. Yitzchok Katz is listed as the site’s owner in permits and loan documents.

The tower at 70 Fulton Street is within the rezoned area of Downtown Brooklyn that requires a portion of affordable housing in new development. The project uses the city’s Inclusionary Housing Program and will likely get the 421-a tax break, according to the listing.

The 570 Fulton Street Apartments lottery closes on Aug. 18. To apply, visit the listing on New York City’s Housing Connect website.

This story first appeared on Brooklyn Paper’s sister site Brownstoner