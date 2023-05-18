Quantcast
Apartment fire quickly doused in Crown Heights

crown heights apartment fire
Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a Crown Heights apartment building on Wednesday evening.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters quickly doused a fire on the first floor of a Crown Heights apartment building on Wednesday evening.

crown heights fire
No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A plethora of firefighters consisting of 12 units and 65 firefighters used two hose-lines to knock down the blaze at 58 Rogers Ave., which extended up to the second floor of the building. Searches throughout the building were negative, and no one suffered injuries. The fire was placed under control at 6:30 p.m.

firefighters at scene of crown heights fire
65 firefighters responded to the blaze, and were able to bring it under control in just half an hour. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
crown heights fire
The building appeared to be empty at the time of the fire. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

There are no open complaints against the building at this time, according to city records, though it has racked up several violations with the Department of Housing Preservation and Development for failing to validly register the building with the agency. 

Additional reporting by Kirstyn Brendlen

