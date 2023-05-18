Apartment fire quickly doused in Crown Heights

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Firefighters quickly doused a fire on the first floor of a Crown Heights apartment building on Wednesday evening.

A plethora of firefighters consisting of 12 units and 65 firefighters used two hose-lines to knock down the blaze at 58 Rogers Ave., which extended up to the second floor of the building. Searches throughout the building were negative, and no one suffered injuries. The fire was placed under control at 6:30 p.m.

There are no open complaints against the building at this time, according to city records, though it has racked up several violations with the Department of Housing Preservation and Development for failing to validly register the building with the agency.

Additional reporting by Kirstyn Brendlen