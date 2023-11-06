Man arrested for East Flatbush double stabbing that left one dead, another critically injured: NYPD

Police arrested a 71-year-old man who allegedly killed one person and left another badly injured in East Flatbush on Oct. 25.

Police have arrested a Crown Heights man who allegedly fatally stabbed a 60-year-old man and injured a woman in East Flatbush last month.

Sylvester Harris, 71, was arrested on Nov. 3 in connection with the double stabbing incident that left 60-year-old James Quigley, of Prospect Lefferts Gardens, dead, and a 49-year-old woman critically injured. Harris was charged with murder, attempted murder, felony assault, assault with intent to cause injury and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said the attack happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 inside an apartment near the intersection of Willmohr Street and East 92nd Street.

Officers from the 67th Precinct arrived on the scene after someone called 911 to report two people stabbed and found the 49-year-old female victim with multiple stab wounds throughout her body. Paramedics transported the woman to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where she remains in a stable condition.

Quigley was found in the bedroom of the apartment, unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Cops arrested Harris inside the the 67th Precinct, which includes East Flatbush and Remsen Village, at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 3, according to the NYPD. According to the New York Daily News, Harris has repeatedly attacked the woman, who was not identified, over the past few months.

The neighborhood has seen a spate of murders over the last few weeks — on Oct. 29, a man allegedly shot and killed his two upstairs neighbors over a noise complaint. Days later, the suspect, 47-year-old Jason Pass, was killed in a shootout with police as police tried to take him into custody. Just a day after the double murder, a 45-year-old man was shot and killed in his East Flatbush apartment — and on Nov. 3, a 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his mother inside her Linden Boulevard apartment, then stuffing her body into a box.