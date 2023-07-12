Beautifying Brooklyn Bridge Park: Nine artists selected to transform steel barriers into ‘gorgeous’ displays

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Parts of Dumbo’s Brooklyn Bridge Park are about to get some much-needed beautification, thanks to a group of artists whose work will be featured on several barricade covers soon to be installed throughout the park.

Eleven pieces of original artwork will adorn metal barriers used to contain areas with high amounts of foot traffic during street closures and local events. The art will remain in the park for two years, and will be rotated through the area during that time, keeping the streetscape fresh and lively.

“Brooklyn Bridge Park has a long history of bringing art to park-goers and the neighborhood, and we’re so excited about this project with the DUMBO BID,” said Sarah Krauss, Vice President of Public Affairs for Brooklyn Bridge Park. “We are grateful to the artists for their amazing work, transforming steel barricades into a gorgeous display of art, color, community, and joy.”

The project was sponsored by the Dumbo Improvement District, whose mission is to enhance the natural beauty of the area by showcasing the creative and innovative minds that live there.

Once an underused and dilapidated waterfront, Brooklyn Bridge Park is now a thriving 85-acre landscape that houses artists studios, shops, parks, and other public spaces for all to enjoy. The BID and the park chose nine artists for the installation based on their ability to encapsulate the diverse culture of Dumbo. Several artists featured the area’s local landmarks, rich cuisine, and diverse population in their compositions.

“Anyone who has visited the Dumbo area for the first time will easily recognize themselves in my art,” said artist Alexey Tishkin, in a statement. “Dumbo liberates and surprises. A variety of people strive here for impressions and always experience genuine children’s delight from what they see. About the same when a child sees a live elephant for the first time. Probably Dumbo’s most important attraction is the view of the Manhattan Bridge from Washington Street, and thanks to the name, Dumbo’s symbol is an elephant.”

Other artists chosen for the exhibition include Acrylicize, Faye Harnest, Isa Marcello, Ji Yong Kim, Leysan Nigmatova, Mitzie Wong, Vanesa Alvarez Diaz, and Williams B. Perez. Each artist was granted the creative liberty to showcase their own unique artistic style and utilize a variety of mediums for this project but with the overall goal to represent the heart and soul of Dumbo.

“It’s always a thrill to get to showcase Brooklyn artists,” said Dumbo Improvement District President Alexandria Sica. “We’ve got the backdrop and they’ve got the talent! These works of art are going to delight everyone who heads to Dumbo and the waterfront this summer.”

Artists drew inspiration from early-morning walks along the East River, the world-famous restaurants and eateries scattered throughout the neighborhood, the skyline views, and more.

“As an artist, I am always inspired by the beauty of life. Through my work, I convey the joy and wonder that I feel when I contemplate the world around me,” Nigmatova said in a statement. “I strive to fill my creation with a sense of awe and gratitude that I feel for life. I believe that art has the power to remind us of the beauty and wonder of life, even in the midst of difficulty and hardship. Life is challenging yet delights us. Life unfolds all its colors and teaches us through its shades. And so, my work reflects the colorful rhythm, dynamic, and joy of life that unites us. It is a simple reminder of how wonderful it is to see, sing, listen, dream, and so on.”