Dumbo artists to open their doors for ‘Shop the Studios’ Dec. 10

The many artists of Dumbo are gearing up for the holidays by opening their studios to the art-loving public during the annual Shop the Studios event this weekend.

In partnership with the Brooklyn Flea Holiday Market, 35 local artists will open their doors to sell their work from 12-4pm on Saturday, Dec. 10. While tourists and locals alike flock to the Brooklyn Flea and Brooklyn Flea Holiday markets beneath the Manhattan Bridge all year round, it’s not often the artists themselves invite people into their studios.

Last year, the event sponsors wanted to figure out how to get Dumbo’s local artists involved in the popular holiday markets — especially as they recovered from the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. The artists usually hold an open studios event in the spring — but enthusiastically agreed to combining that event with the annual holiday markets, and the first-ever Shop the Studios event was born.

It was a smashing success, Kate Gavriel, one of the event’s organizer’s, told Brooklyn Paper at the time, and hundreds of people streamed through the opens studios, shopping and getting to know the artists.

“I’m thrilled with the success of this year’s Shop the Studios event,” Gavriel said last year. “Not only did shoppers get the chance see DUMBO’s incredible artists in action and purchase one-of-a-kind gifts, but the event also provided a platform for the artists to connect with new audiences and make additional sales during this holiday season.”

The event is organized by Art in Dumbo and the Dumbo Improvement district to increase visibility and sales for local artists. Each participating artisan dabbles in different genres — from printmaking to paper collage to painting and drawing – and, of course, the Brooklyn Flea Holiday market will also be bustling.

Some of the participating artists include:

Lucky Risograph, 20 Jay Street, #217: This POC-owned print and design studio primarily works traditional risograph prints — producing a huge variety of art including printed postcards and art books!

CAM & Joshua Reynolds, 20 Jay Street, #M13: CAM, a mixed-media artist and staple in the Dumbo arts scene and photographer Reynolds will have art and a selection of graffiti-inspired merch for sale at their joint shop.

Jen Ferguson, 55 Washington Street, #317: Painter and illustrator Jen Reynolds will be selling plenty of beautiful works depicting familiar New York City scenes — plus, some $15 limited Dumbo mugs!

Liz Collins, 20 Jay Street, #206: Collins’ studio will be stocked with gorgeous textile works, including printed scarves and wall hangings.

A full list of participating artists and their locations is available online. Visitors can RSVP to attend Shop the Studios in advance, though registration is not required.