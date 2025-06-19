Atlantic Terminal rolls out free summer fest to celebrate 20 years in Brooklyn

Atlantic Terminal Mall Plaza will transform into a hub for music, dance and family fun all summer long as part of the Terminal 20: Summer on Track celebration.

Atlantic Terminal is turning 20, and it’s marking the milestone the Brooklyn way — outside, with programming for the community that helped shape it. The Downtown Brooklyn shopping center is launching a free, summer-long series of events called Terminal 20: Summer on Track, inviting neighbors and visitors to join the celebration now through September.

Sunny Choi, head of leasing at Madison International Realty, said the Brooklyn community “has been at the heart of everything we do at Atlantic Terminal.”

“We’re thrilled to celebrate that connection with a season of joyful programming for our neighbors and visitors to enjoy together,” Choi said.

At the heart of the celebration is a variety of weekly events focused on wellness and family fun, all taking place at Atlantic Terminal Mall Plaza.

On Thursday evenings through Aug. 21, the plaza transforms into an “open-air dance floor” for the Summer Sunset Salsa Series, presented in partnership with Nieves Latin Dance Studio in Williamsburg. From 6 to 9 p.m., DJs, live bands and guided lessons bring beginners and seasoned dancers together in movement and community.

Wednesdays feature Wellness Wednesdays with Diva Dance, a beginner-friendly fitness class set to upbeat music and choreography led by Diva Dance. Classes run through Aug. 20 and require advance registration, as space is limited.

Families can look forward to Summer Saturdays with Brooklyn Bridge Parents on July 12 and Sept. 14. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., children ages 0-12 can take part in immersive activities like water play, crafts, games and giveaways — providing space for “children to connect and create.” Admission is free, but RSVPs are recommended.

Beyond weekly programming, Atlantic Terminal is also hosting a Pixie Pods summer camp through Sept. 2. The camp, geared toward younger children, encourages “artistic expression, active play and imaginative exploration.” Registration is required and fees apply.

Located at the crossroads of Flatbush and Atlantic avenues, Atlantic Terminal has long served as more than a retail and transit hub — it’s a gathering place for the Brooklyn community. As it celebrates 20 years in the borough, Terminal 20: Summer on Track is both a thank you and an invitation to celebrate.

For full event details and registration, visit shopatlanticterminal.com.