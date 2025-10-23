Barclays Center unveils new fan spaces ahead of Brooklyn Nets season opener

Brooklyn’s biggest stage for sports and entertainment has just undergone a major transformation.

Ahead of the Brooklyn Nets’ 2025-26 home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 24, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment (BSE) unveiled sweeping upgrades to the west end of Barclays Center — the latest phase in a five-year, $100 million renovation plan to elevate the fan experience and keep the arena at the forefront of New York’s live entertainment scene.

The centerpiece of this latest transformation includes two new spaces: Gallagher Terrace, a premium, members-only club that offers the arena’s first in-seat dining experience, and Modelo Bridge, an expansive fan zone on the upper concourse designed to be a lively communal hub open to all ticket holders.

“Barclays Center sits at the heart of one of the most diverse and dynamic markets in the world, and our success depends on delivering an experience that truly reflects and celebrates our community,” Shannon Ferguson, chief hospitality officer at BSE, said. “Following a record-breaking year, it’s essential that we continue to evolve and elevate every aspect of the fan experience.”

The Modelo Bridge has reimagined the upper concourse as a two-level “6,800-square-foot multi-use space designed as both a communal destination open to all guests and an activation zone.”

The bridge-inspired platform is “inspired by the iconic structures connecting Brooklyn to the rest of New York,” complete with murals from local artists and views of Downtown Brooklyn.

“Modeling the Modelo Bridge after the iconic bridges of Brooklyn felt like the perfect symbol of grit and tenacity that connects our brand to this community, and we’re excited for it to become a new place for fans to gather and cheers to their favorite team,” Rene Ramos, senior vice preident of brand activation for Constellation Brands, which owns Modelo, said in a statement.

The renovations go beyond new spaces. Over the summer, BSE reimagined the main concourse’s Garden Bar, upgraded backstage dressing rooms in partnership with The Brooklyn Home Company, and rolled out significant tech improvements to boost efficiency, safety and accessibility.

Improvements include six updated dressing rooms for talent, a new mobile app with MTA updates and an AI-powered virtual assistant and audio/lighting upgrades. The team also expanded its OneCourt tactile device program, offering blind and visually impaired “real-time touch feedback.” The Nets were the first professional sports team on the East Coast to introduce the technology.

Upgrades are part of BSE’s broader push to keep Barclays Center positioned as a cultural landmark for basketball, concerts and community events. BSE executives say the renovations are meant to enhance the “guest-first” experience.

“Hospitality has always been a core pillar of our business, and these investments reinforce our commitment to putting guests first,” Ferguson continued.