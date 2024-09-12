Police seek driver of white SUV after 74-year-old killed in Bay Ridge hit-and-run

The intersection of Ridge Boulevard and Bay Ridge Avenue, where a 74-year-old man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night.

A 74-year-old man was fatally struck by the driver of a white SUV in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Bay Ridge. Authorities say the incident occurred just after 8:55 p.m. as the victim was crossing Ridge Boulevard at Bay Ridge Avenue, walking west to east in the crosswalk.

The SUV, traveling northbound on Ridge Boulevard, struck the man, pushing him into a parked car. The driver fled the scene, leaving behind several damaged vehicles. The victim — whose identity has not yet been released — was rushed to NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage of the scene and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Local officials responded to the tragedy Thursday morning on social media.

“Devastated to wake up to the news that a Bay Ridge neighbor was killed by an SUV in a hit-and-run last night,” State Senator Andrew Gounardes posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Just two days ago, I was discussing safety concerns one block from here with DOT.”

Council Member Justin Brannan shared similar sentiments.

“This is not the news any of us wanted to wake up to today,” he wrote. “One of our neighbors was killed by a driver in a white SUV last night. The driver took off, and all of it was captured on video.”

Both officials pledged to stay in close contact with local law enforcement to assist in the investigation and to bring the driver to justice.

“Please keep the victim’s family and friends in your thoughts today,” Brannan added.

No arrests have been and anyone with information regarding the fatal crash can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.