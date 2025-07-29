PHOTOS | Neighbors flock to car-free Third Avenue for second Bay Ridge Summer Stroll

Bay Ridge’s second Summer Stroll of the season took over Third Avenue from 68th to 82nd Street on July 25, drawing thousands for an evening of live music, outdoor dining and community celebration.

The second installment of Bay Ridge’s Summer Stroll on Third brought life and energy to the southern stretch of the avenue Friday night, as neighbors and visitors gathered for an evening of open-air dining, sidewalk shopping and family-friendly fun.

With the streets closed to traffic from 68th to 82nd Street, thousands roamed freely along the car-free corridor, soaking in the sounds of live music and enjoying the summer evening.

Local artists set up shop beside boutiques and bistros, while restaurants extended their tables onto the pavement, transforming the typically busy thoroughfare into an even more vibrant community promenade.

The July 25 event came on the heels of this year’s first Summer Stroll on July 18 — one Third Avenue Merchants President James Vavas, called “a tremendous success.”

Friday’s stroll drew similarly large crowds.

The Summer Stroll returns Aug. 1 to the upper stretch of Third Avenue, from 82nd Street to Marine Avenue, and concludes Aug. 8 with a final stroll spanning 68th to 82nd Street.