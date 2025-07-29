Quantcast
PHOTOS | Neighbors flock to car-free Third Avenue for second Bay Ridge Summer Stroll

By Arthur de Gaeta Posted on
Bay Ridge’s second Summer Stroll of the season took over Third Avenue from 68th to 82nd Street on July 25, drawing thousands for an evening of live music, outdoor dining and community celebration.
Photo by Arthur de Gaeta

The second installment of Bay Ridge’s Summer Stroll on Third brought life and energy to the southern stretch of the avenue Friday night, as neighbors and visitors gathered for an evening of open-air dining, sidewalk shopping and family-friendly fun.

With the streets closed to traffic from 68th to 82nd Street, thousands roamed freely along the car-free corridor, soaking in the sounds of live music and enjoying the summer evening.

Dancers from Dimensions in Dance wowed the crowd with a lively performance during the July 25 Summer Stroll on Third Avenue.Photo by Arthur de Gaeta
A local band brought the rhythm to Third Avenue with a high-energy set outside Greenhouse Café during Bay Ridge’s July 25 Summer Stroll.Photo by Arthur de Gaeta

Local artists set up shop beside boutiques and bistros, while restaurants extended their tables onto the pavement, transforming the typically busy thoroughfare into an even more vibrant community promenade.

The July 25 event came on the heels of this year’s first Summer Stroll on July 18 — one Third Avenue Merchants President James Vavas, called “a tremendous success.”

A fitness instructor led an energetic demonstration.Photo by Arthur de Gaeta
Diners filled sidewalk tables as Bay Ridge’s eateries spilled into the street.Photo by Arthur de Gaeta
A sea of smiling faces filled the car-free stretch of Third Avenue Friday night.Photo by Arthur de Gaeta

Friday’s stroll drew similarly large crowds.

The Summer Stroll returns Aug. 1 to the upper stretch of Third Avenue, from 82nd Street to Marine Avenue, and concludes Aug. 8 with a final stroll spanning 68th to 82nd Street.

