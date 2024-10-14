Quantcast
This is an image of a man in a mask, symbolizing a robber.

Police & Fire

Firefighters battle blaze in Bensonhurst linked to damaged lithium batteries

DSC_8403
FDNY crews from Engine Company 330 and Tower Ladder 172 on the scene of a house fire in Bensonhurst on Sunday morning.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of a house fire at 39 Ave. O between West 9th and 10th streets in Bensonhurst on Sunday morning.

Firefighters from Engine Company 330 and Tower Ladder 172 responded to heavy flames pouring from a first-floor window of a two-story brick building just after 9:12 a.m.

Approximately 60 FDNY personnel quickly deployed multiple hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire. During a search of the building, firefighters discovered three badly charred e-bikes and severely damaged lithium-ion batteries.

E-bikes and charred lithium batteries discovered at the site of a house fire in Bensonhurst, prompting a Hazmat response.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Units worked for some time to overhaul the first floor and secure the batteries. Hazmat Battalion, Hazmat Company 1, and Squad Company 252 placed the batteries in a containment drum. The fire was brought under control at 9:53 a.m. No injuries were reported.

