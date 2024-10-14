Firefighters battle blaze in Bensonhurst linked to damaged lithium batteries

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of a house fire at 39 Ave. O between West 9th and 10th streets in Bensonhurst on Sunday morning.
Firefighters from Engine Company 330 and Tower Ladder 172 responded to heavy flames pouring from a first-floor window of a two-story brick building just after 9:12 a.m.
Approximately 60 FDNY personnel quickly deployed multiple hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire. During a search of the building, firefighters discovered three badly charred e-bikes and severely damaged lithium-ion batteries.
Units worked for some time to overhaul the first floor and secure the batteries. Hazmat Battalion, Hazmat Company 1, and Squad Company 252 placed the batteries in a containment drum. The fire was brought under control at 9:53 a.m. No injuries were reported.