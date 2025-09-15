Quantcast
Brooklyn designers take center stage at NYFW with ‘The People’s Runway’

By Gabriele Holtermann Posted on
designers at the people's runway brooklyn
Brooklyn designers took center stage at ‘The People’s Runway,’ part of New York Fashion Week.
Photo by Gabriele Holtermann

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and Brooklyn Borough Hall Plaza was transformed into a catwalk on Sept. 14, where five emerging Brooklyn designers showcased their couture at a full-service fashion show in front of a star-studded crowd. 

“The People’s Runway,” was the first-of-its-kind collaboration between Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and Brooklyn’s first Arts Ambassador Colm Dillane, the creative force behind cultural brand KidSuper.

Earlier this year, Reynoso and Dillane launched an open call for emerging Brooklyn-based designers. After reviewing hundreds of applications, the duo chose Kent Anthony, Shriya Myneni, Rojin Jung, Ahmril Lorraine, and Daveed Baptiste for the opportunity to showcase their collection on a global stage with mentorship from Dillane.

antonio reynoso people's runway fashion show
Colm Dillane and Brooklyn Beep Antonio Reynoso celebrate a succeful fashion show. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann

Reynoso told Brooklyn Paper that he was “excited” for Brooklyn to be an official part of NYFW 2025 and expressed his gratitude to Dillane, who established the connection.

“We’re officially in New York Fashion Week at Brooklyn Borough Hall. It’s unbelievable that these emerging artists are going to have access and exposure in this way, and that’s all because Colin lent us his name; he lent us his brand, and it means something,” said Reynoso, pointing out that the show had also garnered attention from fashion powerhouses like Elle, Vogue, and Essence.

Dillane highlighted the importance of connecting young creatives, for whom opportunities can be scarce, with support from grants funding and local government.

“When you’re a young creative or artist, you just don’t know how to work with and contact, or even get in contact with someone who works for the government. So this is really cool, because we’ve been able to kind of bridge that gap between creatives and the city,” said Dillane, praising the Reynoso’s enthusiasm to support young artists.

models prepare for brooklyn fashion show
Models get ready for “The People’s Runway” at Borough Hall.Photo by Gabriele Holtermann

The full-service fashion show, which included styling, hair and makeup, runway lighting and sound, was a “big” moment for the five designers, Dillane emphasized.

“Look at the production that they have. They would have had to pay for this all themselves. It would have just been absolutely impossible. And now they’re getting it. They’re getting support. It’s amazing,” he said.

Fashion designers Allen Aderotoye and Ramil, and fashion influencer Paris S. Chanel, all in town for New York Fashion Week, told Brooklyn Paper that they had trekked to Brooklyn because of Dillane’s reputation.

“I like his KidSuper work; he’s always creative. So I wanted to see what he’ll do here,” said Ramil, who hails from South Philly.

The designers wowed the crowd, which included celebrities like Busta Rhymes, Lauryn Hill, Selah Marley, Ne-Yo, Slick Rick, A$AP Ferg, Kodak Black, and Nets Shooting Guard Terance Mann, with their whirlwind of creativity.

crowd at the people's runway fashion show
Busta Rhymes (center) attends “The People’s Runway” fashion show with his sons T’ziah Wood-Smith and Trilian Wood-Smith. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann
people posing at brooklyn fashion show
A$AP Ferg (Left) attends The People’s Runway fashion show at Brooklyn Borough Hall. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann

Kent Anthony’s collection “Icons” was inspired by a trip to Rome, where he was struck by how art and architecture preserve history. Shriya Myneni’s collection “In Pieces, Still Whole” embodied themes of transformation, erosion, and reformation.

model on brooklyn runway
A model walks the runway showcasing the work by designer Kent Anthony, who was inspired by a trip to Rome.Photo by Gabriele Holtermann
model on runway in brooklyn
Designer Shriya Myneni presented her fashion line “In Pieces, Still Whole.” Photo by Gabriele Holtermann
model on runway in brooklyn
Shriya Myneni’s designs explored themes of transformation, erosion, and reformation Photo by Gabriele Holtermann

“Broken Patterns” by Rojin Jung was a personal reflection of the designer’s unconventional life journey, pursuing his dreams of becoming a fashion designer. Ahmril Lorraine’s collection titled “Everlasting Love” explored the relationship between joy and grief, while honoring refuge and release, while Daveed Baptiste’s fashion line “Soaring High” represented each chapter of a young Haitian immigrant, chronicling his journey within urban Black American society.

A model walks the runway presenting the work by designer Rojin Jung. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann
model in blue outfit
Ahmril Lorraine’s collection titled “Everlasting Love” explored joy, grief, and release. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann
Daveed Baptiste’s line ‘Soaring High’ chronicled the life of a young Haitian immigrant. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann

Mann and his brother Martin Mann appreciated that Reynoso and Dillane teamed up to provide a platform for emerging artists.

“It’s a great thing [they] are doing for the community of Brooklyn,” Martin Mann told Brooklyn Paper. “People need to explore their artistic areas as much as they can, so I’m glad that they’re doing it now.”

Memphis, Tennessee native Paris S. Chanel appreciated the collaboration between Brooklyn Borough Hall and Dillane.

Baptiste took to the runway to display his creations. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann
Designers and attendees said the show was an important way for Reynoso to support local artists, like Rojin Jung. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann

“It’s very important for these things to happen, because sometimes it’s like fashion is getting lost,” Chanel said.

Los Angeles-based designer Aderotoye thought that a city-artist collaboration highlighting their talent was a “unique take.”

“I think today in fashion, if you want to stand out, you have to do everything other than fashion to stand out,” Aderotoye said. “So I think this is a great segue and a good way to bring a lot more people into the picture and the conversation.”

A model displaying a piece by Ahmril Lorraine. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann
A model walks the runway showcasing the work by designer Kent Anthony. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann

Randy Peers, president and CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, said Brooklyn has become the “creative heart” of New York City’s economy.

“The world of fashion design presents a unique opportunity for growth,” Peers said. “The People’s Fashion Show, which was a collaboration between our Borough President and Colm Dillane, was a great way to showcase the amazing potential of some of Brooklyn’s up-and-coming fashion designers.”

