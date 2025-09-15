Brooklyn designers take center stage at NYFW with ‘The People’s Runway’

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and Brooklyn Borough Hall Plaza was transformed into a catwalk on Sept. 14, where five emerging Brooklyn designers showcased their couture at a full-service fashion show in front of a star-studded crowd.

“The People’s Runway,” was the first-of-its-kind collaboration between Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and Brooklyn’s first Arts Ambassador Colm Dillane, the creative force behind cultural brand KidSuper.

Earlier this year, Reynoso and Dillane launched an open call for emerging Brooklyn-based designers. After reviewing hundreds of applications, the duo chose Kent Anthony, Shriya Myneni, Rojin Jung, Ahmril Lorraine, and Daveed Baptiste for the opportunity to showcase their collection on a global stage with mentorship from Dillane.

Reynoso told Brooklyn Paper that he was “excited” for Brooklyn to be an official part of NYFW 2025 and expressed his gratitude to Dillane, who established the connection.

“We’re officially in New York Fashion Week at Brooklyn Borough Hall. It’s unbelievable that these emerging artists are going to have access and exposure in this way, and that’s all because Colin lent us his name; he lent us his brand, and it means something,” said Reynoso, pointing out that the show had also garnered attention from fashion powerhouses like Elle, Vogue, and Essence.

Dillane highlighted the importance of connecting young creatives, for whom opportunities can be scarce, with support from grants funding and local government.

“When you’re a young creative or artist, you just don’t know how to work with and contact, or even get in contact with someone who works for the government. So this is really cool, because we’ve been able to kind of bridge that gap between creatives and the city,” said Dillane, praising the Reynoso’s enthusiasm to support young artists.

The full-service fashion show, which included styling, hair and makeup, runway lighting and sound, was a “big” moment for the five designers, Dillane emphasized.

“Look at the production that they have. They would have had to pay for this all themselves. It would have just been absolutely impossible. And now they’re getting it. They’re getting support. It’s amazing,” he said.

Fashion designers Allen Aderotoye and Ramil, and fashion influencer Paris S. Chanel, all in town for New York Fashion Week, told Brooklyn Paper that they had trekked to Brooklyn because of Dillane’s reputation.

“I like his KidSuper work; he’s always creative. So I wanted to see what he’ll do here,” said Ramil, who hails from South Philly.

The designers wowed the crowd, which included celebrities like Busta Rhymes, Lauryn Hill, Selah Marley, Ne-Yo, Slick Rick, A$AP Ferg, Kodak Black, and Nets Shooting Guard Terance Mann, with their whirlwind of creativity.

Kent Anthony’s collection “Icons” was inspired by a trip to Rome, where he was struck by how art and architecture preserve history. Shriya Myneni’s collection “In Pieces, Still Whole” embodied themes of transformation, erosion, and reformation.

“Broken Patterns” by Rojin Jung was a personal reflection of the designer’s unconventional life journey, pursuing his dreams of becoming a fashion designer. Ahmril Lorraine’s collection titled “Everlasting Love” explored the relationship between joy and grief, while honoring refuge and release, while Daveed Baptiste’s fashion line “Soaring High” represented each chapter of a young Haitian immigrant, chronicling his journey within urban Black American society.

Mann and his brother Martin Mann appreciated that Reynoso and Dillane teamed up to provide a platform for emerging artists.

“It’s a great thing [they] are doing for the community of Brooklyn,” Martin Mann told Brooklyn Paper. “People need to explore their artistic areas as much as they can, so I’m glad that they’re doing it now.”

Memphis, Tennessee native Paris S. Chanel appreciated the collaboration between Brooklyn Borough Hall and Dillane.

“It’s very important for these things to happen, because sometimes it’s like fashion is getting lost,” Chanel said.

Los Angeles-based designer Aderotoye thought that a city-artist collaboration highlighting their talent was a “unique take.”

“I think today in fashion, if you want to stand out, you have to do everything other than fashion to stand out,” Aderotoye said. “So I think this is a great segue and a good way to bring a lot more people into the picture and the conversation.”

Randy Peers, president and CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, said Brooklyn has become the “creative heart” of New York City’s economy.

“The world of fashion design presents a unique opportunity for growth,” Peers said. “The People’s Fashion Show, which was a collaboration between our Borough President and Colm Dillane, was a great way to showcase the amazing potential of some of Brooklyn’s up-and-coming fashion designers.”