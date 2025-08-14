Bojangles to bring Southern charm — and biscuits — to East Flatbush this winter

It’s official: the Carolina-born chicken chain Bojangles is coming back to New York City after decades away, and its first new location is slated for Brooklyn.

The restaurant chain is expected to open 20 locations across the Big Apple over the next ten years, with the first one expected to open in East Flatbush this winter. Construction is already underway on the new Bojangles location, as owner-operator Habib Hashimi takes the lead on bringing Southern charm to the neighborhood.

“Bojangles has always stood out to me – from its delicious chicken, biscuits and breakfast to its incredible franchisee support system,” said Hashimi. “I couldn’t be more proud to lead Bojangles’ growth in New York City. Our team has extensive experience running quick-service concepts across New York and Connecticut, and I’m confident residents will fall in love with the Southern flavors, hospitality and convenience Bojangles has to offer.”

For the past 45 years, Bojangles has been a Southeast fast food staple, offering hand-breaded fried chicken, freshly-baked buttermilk biscuits and a variety of sides, plus breakfast served all day. The chain had a brief stint in New York City in the 1980s, but has been absent ever since.

Now, Bojangles plans to bring more than 50 new locations to the New York City and New Jersey areas, with franchising opportunities available in prime areas. This move aims to help the chain’s larger mission to grow in key metropolitan markets.

“It’s a monumental moment, now that we’re entering the New York Metropolitan area again,” said Jose Armario, CEO of Bojangles. “The East Coast is craving the authentic, Southern charm that Bojangles delivers, and we’re excited to introduce locals to something new. The franchise groups behind this expansion are the exact partners we want to grow with – they bring the industry know-how, operational experience and leadership needed to grow Bojangles in a bustling market like New York. Supporting and leading our franchisees to success is fundamental to our mission as a brand, and we couldn’t be more excited to see what this next chapter holds.”