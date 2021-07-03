Ranked-choice voting calculations released for borough president, City Council races

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The city’s Board of Elections (BOE) on Friday, July 2, released results from its preliminary ranked-choice voting (RCV) calculations for the Brooklyn borough president race and local City Council contests.

Results had been expected to be released earlier in the week, but following tabulation errors in the mayoral race, the BOE elected to hold off on revealing results for the local races. The tabulations are still preliminary, as they do not yet take the results from absentee ballots into account.

According to the newly released results for the borough president race, Councilmember Antonio Reynoso currently holds the top spot with 55.3 percent of the vote (97,554 votes) after 11 rounds of RCV counting.

Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon sits in second place with 44.7 percent of the vote (78,958 votes). Councilmember Robert Cornegy — who, on Election Night, led Simon — was eliminated in the 10th round of RCV counting.

Results are not yet official, however, as thousands of absentee ballots remain to be counted. The BOE expects to have certified results by July 12.

In addition to the borough president race, the BOE released preliminary results for all of the City Council races in Brooklyn.

See the unofficial results below. Results will not be certified until all absentee ballots have been counted.

City Council District 33 (Boerum Hill, Brooklyn Heights, the Navy Yard, Downtown Brooklyn, Dumbo, Greenpoint, Vinegar Hill and Williamsburg)

Lincoln Restler currently holds the top spot among Democratic candidates, having received 64 percent of the votes (14,304 votes) following seven rounds of RCV counting. Elizabeth Adams finished in second with 37 percent of the vote (8,408 votes).

Restler declared victory on Friday night.

“With all the in-person votes counted and a preliminary ranked-choice voting tally completed, we can say with certainty: we won,” he said on Twitter.

City Council District 34 (Williamsburg, Bushwick, and Ridgewood)

Candidate Jennifer Gutiérrez declared victory on Election Night, having garnered more than 75 percent of in-person votes. While there are still absentee ballots to be counted, there was no need for any rounds of RCV, and the most recent BOE data puts Gutiérrez at 79.7 percent of the vote (12,221 votes), essentially securing her victory.

The activist and chief of staff to the incumbent, borough presidential hopeful Reynoso, campaigned on “community-based solutions,” vowing to expand participatory budgeting and view issues through a “feminist lens.”

On Election Night, Gutiérrez vowed to make the district proud.

“I’m so honored,” she said.

Other candidates, Scott Murphy, Andy J. Marte, and Lutchi Gayot, did not secure enough votes to trigger a ranked-choice voting recount.

City Council District 35 (Crown Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Downtown Brooklyn, Prospect Heights, Fort Greene, and Clinton Hill)

After Election Night, former aide to sitting Councilmember Laurie Cumbo Crystal Hudson narrowly led DSA-backed Michael Hollingsworth, 38.49 to 34.45 percent, respectively, with 98.8 percent of precincts reporting.

After just three rounds of RCV voting, just Hudson and Hollingsworth remain, but Hudson looks almost certain to come out on top once the 2,938 absentee ballots are counted.

City Council District 36 (Bedford-Stuyvesant and Crown Heights)

Chi Ossé currently holds the top spot among Democratic candidates, having received 55.7 percent of the votes (10,409 votes) following four rounds of RCV counting. Henry Butler finished in second with 42.3 percent of the vote (7,634 votes).

Ossé, a 23-year-old activist with no conventional government experience overtook politicians with years of experience and deep ties to Bedford-Stuyvesant politics. He declared victory on Friday night.

“The amount of people that told this queer 23 year old Black college dropout that he couldn’t do this…this win goes out to y’all,” the candidate said on Twitter.

City Council District 37 (East New York, Cypress Hills, Ocean Hill and Brownsville)

Activist Council candidate Sandy Nurse snagged over 51 percent of the vote on Election Night 4,988 votes) in the race to represent District 37, trouncing Kings County Democratic Party-backed incumbent Darma Diaz, who walked away with just 24 percent of the vote (2,330 votes) after taking the seat in a special election rife with controversy and confusion.

Other candidates include Misba Abdin, Christopher Durosinmi, Rick Ecchevarria, and Heriberto Mateo, though none of them secured enough votes to trigger RCV.

Though hesitant to declare victory on June 22, Nurse said she felt “confident” in the preliminary results.

“This is a victory for our movements, and for the people who have worked for years in our district for real leadership,” she said in a statement. “There is a clear momentum for the left and progressive movements. Together, we are ushering in representatives who will bring our values and goals into local government.”

City Council District 38 (Sunset Park, Red Hook, Windsor Terrace, Borough Park, and Dyker Heights)

Alexa Avilés currently holds the top spot among Democratic candidates, having received 72.4 percent of the votes (6,366 votes) following seven rounds of RCV counting. Yu Lin finished in second with 27.6 percent of the vote (2,432 votes).

Other candidates include Rodrigo Camarena, Jacqui Painter, Victor Swinton, César Zuñiga.

City Council District 39 (Cobble Hill, Carroll Gardens, Columbia Street Waterfront District, Gowanus, Park Slope, Windsor Terrace, Borough Park, and Kensington)

Shahana Hanif currently holds the top spot among Democratic candidates, having received 57 percent of the votes (15,654 votes) following six rounds of RCV counting. Brandon West finished in second with 43 percent of the vote (11,033 votes).

Hanif’s lead is all but insurmountable at this point, with or without absentee ballots.

City Council District 40 (Flatbush, Kensington and Prospect-Lefferts Gardens)

Rita Joseph currently holds the top spot among Democratic candidates, having received 59.3 percent of the votes (9,072 votes) following 10 rounds of RCV counting. Josue Pierre finished in second with 40.7 percent of the vote (6,228 votes).

“It’s all very unofficial, but it looks like we are WINNING!” Joseph said on Twitter on Friday. “Central Brooklyn, we’re about to get the bold, progressive change that we deserve!”

Other candidates include Cecilia Cortez, Maxi Eugene, Kenya Handy-Hillard, Harriet Hines, Victor Jordan, Blake Morris, Vivia Morgan, Edwin Raymond, John Williams.

City Council District 41 (Bedford-Stuyvesant, Ocean Hill-Brownsville, East Flatbush, and Crown Heights)

In District 41, where incumbent Alicka Ampry-Samuel and her three-term predecessor Darlene Mealy were fighting for the seat, dark horse Mealy secured more than 57 percent of the vote against Ampry-Samuel on Election Night. There was no need for RCV.

Mealy previously represented the district from 2006 to 2017, at which point Ampry-Samuel was elected. As she fought to regain her old seat, Mealy prioritized issues like economic development, education, and public safety, with an emphasis on protecting women.

Per the most recent BOE data, Mealy has 7,959 votes over Ampry-Samuel’s 5,848.

City Council District 42 (East New York, New Lots, Remsen Village, Spring Creek, and Starrett City)

Charles Barron currently holds the top spot among Democratic candidates, having received 53.7 percent of the votes (7,298 votes) following just three rounds of RCV counting. Nikki Lucas finished in second with 46.3 percent of the vote (6,293 votes).

Other candidates include Wilfredo Florentino and Gena Watson.

City Council District 45 (Flatbush, Midwood, Flatlands, East Flatbush and parts of Marine Park)

In District 45, incumbent Farah Louis handily beat back two challengers, Anthony Beckford and Cyril Joseph, winning more than 75 percent of the vote on Election Night, eliminating the need for ranked-choice voting. Other candidates included Anthony Beckford, and Cyril Joseph.

Louis was first elected in 2019 to replace Jumaane Williams, who’d left his seat upon being elected Public Advocate.

City Council District 46 (Gerritsen Beach, Marine Park, Bergen Beach, Mill Basin and Canarsie)

Mercedes Narcisse currently holds the top spot among Democratic candidates, having received 64.2 percent of the votes (8,192 votes) following seven rounds of RCV counting. Shirley Paul finished in second with 35.8 percent of the vote (4,577 votes).

Other candidates include Gardy Brazela, Donald Cranston, Zuri Jackson-Woods, Judy Newton, Tiffany Pryor, and Dimple Willabus.

City Council District 47 (Coney Island, Sea Gate, Gravesend, and Bensonhurst)

Ari Kagan currently holds the top spot among Democratic candidates, having received 55.3 percent of the votes (3,412 votes) following just three rounds of RCV counting. Steven Patzer finished in second with 44.7 percent of the vote (2,762 votes).

Other candidates include Alec Brook-Krasny, and Joseph Packer.

City Council District 48 (Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach, Sheepshead Bay, Homecrest, and Midwood)

Steven Saperstein currently holds the top spot among Democratic candidates, having received 55.9 percent of the votes (3,624 votes) following five rounds of RCV counting. Mariya Markh finished in second with 44.1 percent of the vote (2,863 votes).

Other candidates include Amber Adler, Binyomen Zev Bendet, and Heshy Tischler.