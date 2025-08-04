BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! shifts lineup to reflect borough’s changing communities

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at the Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park brings free live music to the borough, spotlighting emerging global artists in its 46th year to reflect Brooklyn’s diverse communities.

For the past 46 years, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! has stood as the borough’s most celebrated outdoor music festival, held each summer at the Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park. Running this year from June 7 to Aug. 16, the concert series features a mix of ticketed and free shows, drawing hundreds of thousands of attendees annually.

This summer, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! shifted its lineup to spotlight emerging global artists across a wide range of genres, aligning with this year’s theme: “Where Brooklyn Meets…The World.” The aim was to reflect the diversity of Brooklyn’s evolving communities — communities that have undergone significant social and economic changes in recent decades.

But some longtime attendees have expressed confusion over the inclusion of what they view as more “niche” artists, with a few feeling the festival is drifting from the sound and spirit they’ve come to expect.

Festival organizers say the changes are intentional — part of a broader effort to make the series more inclusive and reflective of Brooklyn today.

“It might not be Willie Nelson or other artists the audience is used to seeing every summer but my mission is to make sure Celebrate Brooklyn! truly reflects the richness of this borough — musically, culturally, and economically,” said Saidah Blount, executive director of BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! “I want everyone to feel like this space is for them. That means curating a lineup that speaks to Brooklyn’s evolving communities and identities, and making sure no one feels left out of the experience.”

In an era when concert tickets easily top $200 and arena shows sell out within minutes, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! offers a rare alternative: free, high-quality live music in a public park. In doing so, the festival positions itself within a growing ecosystem of inclusive cultural events, alongside programs like Planet Brooklyn, Dumbo’s Under the Archway series and others that prioritize access and community.

“We have a responsibility to make the performing arts accessible across Brooklyn as a nonprofit,” Blount said. “With concert prices where they are, it just might not be realistic for many people to afford live music. That’s why it’s so important for us to be part of the broader arts community offering high-quality free programming.”

As the music landscape evolves, so does the audience, with many seeking to see their own culture, identity and interests reflected on stage. For younger listeners especially, the draw isn’t always familiarity. Instead, they gravitate toward something fresh that still feels personal — performances that allow them to see themselves in the artist and their music.

Blount recalled how the season opened with an all-female, singer-songwriter lineup from Haiti, who were stunned by the overwhelming support from the local Haitian youth. The performers called the night “historic,” noting how rare it was to see such a strong turnout from their own community, especially for a show centered entirely on Haitian women artists.

“As a music lover myself, I want people to come out and have a great time, but I also want them to walk away having discovered something new,” Blount said. “I know not every artist on the lineup will appeal to everyone, and that’s the challenge of curating a season like this. But with over 15 different shows, the hope is that something hits you unexpectedly — maybe something you didn’t even know you’d love until you gave it a chance.”

This year’s BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! season continues through Aug. 16, with several free performances still to come at the Lena Horne Bandshell.

Highlights include Adrian Quesada’s Boleros Psicodélicos on Aug. 8 and a 30th anniversary performance of Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… by Raekwon the Chef on Aug. 9. The festival will close out with Nick Hakim and a DJ set from Karriem Riggins on Aug. 16. All remaining shows are free and begin at 6 p.m.