Brandee Younger, an acclaimed harpist who performed at the first-ever BRIC JazzFest, returns as this season’s Artist Curator.

BRIC, Brooklyn’s leading arts and media institution, has announced a star-studded lineup for the 10th anniversary of the BRIC JazzFest.

Set across two stages at BRIC House in Downtown Brooklyn, BRIC JazzFest will run from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19. This year’s event, themed “A Decade of Discovery,” promises an unforgettable celebration of the genre’s past, present and future.

The milestone festival will honor BRIC’s legacy of spotlighting exceptional jazz talent, featuring a diverse lineup of renowned musicians. From established jazz legends and contemporary innovators to local rising stars, attendees can experience 18 live performances, with six bands performing each evening.

Since its debut in 2015, BRIC JazzFest has gained a reputation for spotlighting emerging jazz talent at BRIC House. This year’s artist-curator, Brandee Younger, is a prime example of that evolution — starting as a “young and new” harpist at the inaugural festival and now serving as the esteemed curatorial partner for the 2024 event.

“BRIC JazzFest 2015 was a transformative experience,” Younger said in a statement. “To return as curator a decade later feels surreal. Beyond the thrill of performing, I’m truly honored to celebrate this incredible community of artists. Watching dear friends rise to headlining status and discovering new talent is a dream come true.”

The festival kicks off on Oct. 17, with NEA Jazz Master Gary Bartz headlining the opening night alongside curator Brandee Younger. They will be joined by genre-defying drummer Kassa Overall, rising saxophonist Josh Johnson, and emerging talents Milena Casado and Mali Obomsawin.

On Oct. 18, the lineup features cutting-edge drummer and producer Makaya McCraven and renowned jazz drummer Terri Lyne Carrington. Performances by alto saxophonist Caroline Davis and percussionist Daniel Villarreal round out the evening.

The festival wraps up on Oct. 19 with a dynamic showcase of contemporary jazz, featuring powerhouse saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin, jazz elder statesman Reggie Workman, and trumpeter Amir Elsaffar, known for his distinctive fusion of jazz and Iraqi maqam.

The night will also feature Australian neo-soul artist Allysha Joy and Afro-Cuban jazz master Joaquin Pozo.

According to Viviana Benitez, senior producer of BRIC JazzFest, this year’s festival is all about uplifting the voices and talents that have advanced jazz over the past 10 years.

“BRIC JazzFest’s 10th anniversary is a testament to our unwavering commitment to showcasing the very best in jazz, from established icons to the rising stars who will shape the genre’s future,” Benitez said. “This year’s festival is a celebration of a decade of discovery, and we’re thrilled to share this extraordinary musical journey with Brooklyn and the world.”

This year’s BRIC JazzFest is part of BRIC’s “Raised By Brooklyn” campaign, which celebrates the borough’s unique energy and its role in nurturing community and artistic growth.

BRIC House is located at 647 Fulton St. between Rockwell Place and Ashland Place in Fort Greene. Tickets are available online at bricartsmedia.org/jazzfest2024.