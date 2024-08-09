Brooklyn artist Adam Umbach showcases personal art at Chelsea Summer Show, highlighting healing and nostalgia

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Brooklyn-based artist Adam Umbach will be featured alongside 20 other artists and works at the Cavalier Galleries for this year’s Chelsea Summer Show, on view now through Sept. 7.

With a unique approach, Umbach is known to use his non-dominant hand to paint against realistic depictions that often are of personal connection to the artist himself.

As he grew up, Umbach said he “didn’t experience the freedom in art making as a lot of kids did.” Using his left hand is representative of both “breaking away from his training,” while also paying homage to his late father.

Grappling with his tumultuous childhood, Umbach said he found comfort in the stability of both Legos and his art, which provided him with a sense of security. In adulthood, he found the same to be true. After Umbach’s mother died, he sought out the stability that he knew that he could rely on to help guide him through.

His piece titled “Buzzing Around” is representative of the nostalgia that carries us through life, Umbach said. The Lego orchids are in honor of his mom whose favorite flowers they were, and the painted bees relay a sense of dependence that neither the flowers nor the bees can exist without one another.

Umbach’s hope is that through seeing his work, viewers will be inspired to recognize that amongst “all the darkness happening,” there is a spark “of joy, some sort of hope that keeps you moving forward.”

Art for him “is therapeutic.” He says his works are truly pieces of himself, and through sharing them and connecting with viewers, he is able to bridge the gap of human connection.

Umbach is honored that this particular work was selected to be showcased, relaying that over the years he has cultivated a “very successful and healthy relationship” with Cavalier Galleries, where the summer show is being held.

Umbach’s work will be on view at Cavalier Galleries 530 W 24th St. in Chelsea through Sept. 7.