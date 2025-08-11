Brooklyn’s Atlantic Antic gearing up for golden 50th anniversary celebration

Brooklyn’s Annual Atlantic Antic returns this fall on Oct. 5, celebrating 50 years of community along Atlantic Avenue.

New York’s oldest and largest street festival is turning 50 this fall.

The Annual Atlantic Antic in Brooklyn returns Sunday, Oct. 5, from noon to 6 p.m., marking a major milestone.

Rain or shine, this neighborhood mainstay — filled with family fun, culture, crafts, and more — has grown steadily over nearly five decades, drawing tens of thousands of visitors along the 1.5-mile stretch of Atlantic Avenue between Fourth Avenue and the Waterfront.

The Atlantic Avenue Local Development Corporation (AALDC) promises a “big and bold” 50th anniversary celebration honoring the beloved Brooklyn institution, aiming to make this the best street fair yet.

More than 300 vendors — more than ever before — will offer live performances, local eats, vintage finds, handmade goods, and surprises. Visitors are encouraged to explore the history of Atlantic Avenue and its shops from Hicks Street to Fourth Avenue. Highlights include a kids’ block featuring pony rides, bounce houses, face painting, and circus performers; tastings from diverse Atlantic Avenue restaurants; and offerings from the avenue’s fashion, craft, and home shops.

The AALDC was established in 1974 by local shop owners and community members who believed supporting small businesses builds stronger neighborhoods. The golden anniversary will honor long-standing merchants who have helped shape the event and called the avenue home for more than 25 years with special “Legacy Balloons.”

Festivities will include an ode to the 1970s with a singing competition, a ’70s fashion show offering a cash prize for the best styles from the “Me Decade,” known for bell-bottoms, tie-dye, and flashy disco fashion, and a dance party.

Spectators can also pick up vintage collectible Atlantic Antic shirts and new designs, available at AALDC booths near Clinton Street and Third Avenue.

For more information and to apply for a vendor’s permit, visit atlanticave.org/atlanticantic.