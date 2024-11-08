‘Heart you can’t teach’: Brooklyn boxer Sebastian Mazeneth fights his way to the top

Colombia-born, Brooklyn-raised boxer Sebastian Mazeneth is ranked sixth in the nation and climbing his way to No. 1.

Mazeneth, 21, began boxing at a young age in Colombia before moving to New York. Boxing remained a hobby until two years ago, when he decided to take the next step, put on the gloves, and work toward his dream.

“I’ve always been a fan of the sport, growing up watching fights on TV thinking, ‘I’d love to be able to do that one day,’ and now I’m on my way,” Mazeneth said. “It’s a journey, but I’m enjoying the process and every day of it.”

Fighting out of Sweatbox Brooklyn, Mazeneth recently advanced to the finals of the New York Metropolitan tournament, landing him a championship bout. Though early in his career, his resume already boasts impressive achievements. This summer, he secured a silver medal at his first-ever National Championship, ranked in the nation’s top 10 in his division, and defeated a three-time national champion from Denmark, along with other boxers who have nearly three times his experience.

“Sebastian is still learning — learning how to follow the game plan, relax, and listen. But one thing you cannot teach is heart, and he’s got an abundance of it,” said Mazeneth’s coach, Ryan Songalia, calling him “one of the hardest-working people you will ever meet. He wants this, he wants it more than anyone.”

Training constantly and keeping his body in top condition is Mazeneth’s top priority. When asked about his fight day routine, he said it’s simple: sleep as long as possible, take an ice bath, stretch, weigh in, and … a Snickers bar.

“Yea, that’s my thing,” he said. “Before every fight I eat a Snickers; it gives me energy.”

Representing his hometown, Mazeneth is no stranger to doing things “the Brooklyn way.”

“When I brought him out to Greenland for a fight, the whole crowd knew he was from New York, and when he got the KO, the whole crowd started chanting, ‘Brooklyn! Brooklyn!’” Songalia said. “No one embodies that Brooklyn attitude, that Brooklyn swag, quite like Sebastian.”

Mazeneth will continue fighting for his chance to be No. 1 as he prepares for upcoming matches. He faces his next challenge tonight in the New York City Metropolitan tournament championship, hoping to bring home the gold.