The heat is on! Brooklyn braces for first heat wave of summer 2025

City employee Muhammad cools off with an ice cream during his lunch break on a sweltering summer day.

The dog days of summer are making an early appearance, and Brooklynites are finding all kinds of ways to stay cool as an extreme heat warning remains in effect for the city through Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to near 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, with the heat index possibly climbing as high as 110 degrees.

Kim Maier, executive director of the Old Stone House in Park Slope, told Brooklyn Paper that the sprinklers at the J.J. Byrne Park playground are turned on until late evening so Brooklynites can find relief from the oppressive heat.

However, Maier pointed out, “It’s important to note that adults, unaccompanied by children, are not allowed in the playground. But for families, we are here late into the evening.”

Brooklyn Paper caught up with Park Sloper Veronique while she was walking her two dogs — 14-year-old Cheskie terrier Wally and 1-year-old dachshund Luna.

Veronique was beating the heat with iced coffee instead of her usual hot cup. She planned to take her dogs out earlier on Tuesday to avoid the worst of the heat.

“I was gonna walk further today than usual, and I’ve decided to go home sooner,” Veronique said. “We are going to be stuck inside, I guess.”

She also brought a dog carrier sling for Luna.

“She is very low to the ground, so for her, it’s very difficult to walk on the hot sidewalk. That’s why I have a carrier with me,” Veronique explained.

City employees Muhammad and Asif cooled off with ice cream during their lunch break.

The key to staying cool, they said, was staying indoors as much as possible.

“I’m making sure I have my AC working all the time,” Asif told Brooklyn Paper. “And then I have a remote fan I got from Amazon, which is very helpful. Otherwise, it’s crazy hot and very humid.”

While the heat is affecting how Brooklynites go about their day, it’s also changing how the team at Simple Loaf Bakehouse on Fifth Avenue operates. Owner Shari Call, watering her outdoor plants, said they were prepping as much as possible to get ahead of the heat.

“We’ve got the AC on the inside so that our workers can continue making croissants and bread because the yeast loves really hot temperatures a little too much, but it can be really, really bad for all of our croissants and bread,” Call explained. “Once it gets too hot, the croissant dough will start melting with all the butter. It’s a nightmare.”

For a nearby crew of construction workers, it was business as usual. While they couldn’t speak on the record, they told Brooklyn Paper they were taking more frequent water breaks.

New York City officials are urging residents to take precautions during the first scorcher of 2025, warning that the heat could be deadly — especially for seniors and people with chronic health conditions.

“Summer in the city is here — and so is our first heat wave of the year. This extreme heat will not just be uncomfortable and oppressive, it will be brutal, and it will be dangerous to those who spend extended periods outside,” said Mayor Eric Adams, advising New Yorkers to stay in air-conditioned spaces, including designated cooling centers.

City officials are urging New Yorkers to avoid strenuous activity — especially during peak sun hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — drink water every 15 minutes even if not thirsty, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, and avoid sudden temperature changes.

In case of heat exhaustion, residents should call 911 immediately. Warning signs include hot and dry skin, trouble breathing, rapid heartbeat, confusion, disorientation, dizziness, and nausea or vomiting.

“Heat is dangerous, but taking certain precautions can prevent illness and protect your health. Remember to stay hydrated with water or electrolyte drinks — even when you don’t feel thirsty — and minimize caffeine and avoid alcohol. It’s also important that we take care of one another by checking in on family, friends, and neighbors — especially older adults,” said Dr. Michelle Morse, acting commissioner of the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Con Edison has already reported outages and is asking New Yorkers to avoid using energy-intensive appliances like dishwashers and laundry machines until later in the evening, when demand typically drops. The utility also encourages residents to limit the use of multiple air conditioners whenever possible.