Brooklyn celebrates hip-hop heritage with unveiling of towering ‘Rappin’ Max Robot’ statue

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso addresses the crowd at the unveiling of ‘Rappin’ Max Robot.’

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso paid homage to the world’s first hip-hop comic book character with the unveiling of a Rappin’ Max Robot statue outside Brooklyn Borough Hall Plaza.

Standing 18 feet tall and weighing an impressive 7,000 pounds, the metal artwork brings to life the iconic character created by artist Eric Orr in the 1980s.

Reynoso expressed excitement over the community’s engagement with the tribute, saying it captures both the history and future of hip-hop.

“Hip-hop is so much more than music; it’s culture,” Reynoso said. “When hip-hop was first created over 50 years ago, New Yorkers developed a system of expression that transcends national boundaries and fosters unity. Rappin’ Max Robot epitomizes hip-hop’s evolution — manifesting in forms from breaking to comic books, and now as this monumental metal sculpture crafted by Brooklyn welders.”

Local workforce development organizations, including St. Nicks Alliance, RETI Center, and Welder Underground — the group behind the sculpture’s creation — were also present to connect with community members and offer resources for those aspiring to careers in the skilled trades.

Adina Levin, co-executive director of Welder Underground, spoke about the significance of their work and involvement in this project.

“Welder Underground combines technical expertise with a sense of community, creativity, and purpose,” Levine said. “We’re fostering a movement that revitalizes interest in welding and metal fabrication as a means to positively impact the world.”

The design of Rappin’ Max Robot is rooted in the titular comic book that Eric Orr launched in 1986. This comic was among the first to resonate with the hip-hop community and is now recognized as the first to feature narratives and characters rooted in hip-hop culture. Rappin’ Max Robot has become an enduring icon, symbolizing the genre’s artistic influence.

During the unveiling ceremony, attendees enjoyed vibrant performances by the Brooklyn United Evolution Drumline, musician Aaron Ruperto, and DJ Teeburr, which collectively highlighted the celebratory spirit of hip-hop culture.

After its debut in Brooklyn, Rappin’ Max Robot will be initially installed outside the Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx before continuing its journey to Paris.

Following a six-month stay at Brooklyn Borough Hall Plaza, the statue will be permanently installed at Place de la Bataille-de-Stalingrad, further solidifying the cultural bridges built through the shared language of art and hip-hop across cities and continents.

Through this sculpture, Reynoso aims to foster community engagement and appreciation for hip-hop’s rich history while inspiring the next generation to explore their creativity, celebrate cultural heritage, and pursue careers in the arts and trades.

“Our borough has played such an important role elevating hip-hop into a global force,” he said, “nd I’m thrilled Brooklynites can enjoy this special tribute before it is permanently installed in Paris.”

Additional reporting by Gabriele Holtermann