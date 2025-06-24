Planet Brooklyn announces lineup, Machel Mantano to headline

The first-ever Planet Brooklyn festival will take over the borough Aug. 23 and 24 with free and ticketed performances at Barclays Center, Brooklyn Paramount and Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM). Soca icon Machel Montano will headline the main event at Barclays on the final day, marking a celebration of Brooklyn’s rich cultural diversity.

Montano, often dubbed as the “king of soca,” will be joined by a lineup that includes Ayetian, Bunji Garlin, Lady Lava, Problem Child, Ravi B, Skillibeng and more, with Majah Hype as the host.

For the Tobagonian artist, headlining the festival feels like a reunion.

“Brooklyn has always felt like a second home to me,” he said. “Every time I step on that stage in New York, especially in a place as electric as Barclays Center it’s a celebration of Caribbean spirit and unity. I can’t wait to feel that energy again and share this moment with everyone who knows what it means to ‘come alive’ through music.”

MUTHA, a micro-festival at the Paramount that highlights BIPOC talent, will kick off on Aug. 23. The night will be hosted by Afro-Brazilian singer-songwriter Ludmilla, with performers including CupcakKe, Junglepussy and Mykki Blanco.

Meanwhile, BAM will host a special edition of its Free Music Series throughout the weekend, and more performances at all three venues are expected to be announced soon.

Beyond the stage, the festival will include a free two-day block party near each of the participating venues. It will feature local vendors and merchants and is designed to reflect Brooklyn’s “diversity and creativity.” Expect performances from musical talent like Everyday People Presents: DJ Moma and Friends, Dos Flakos featuring Mundo Sound System: DJ Guari and more.

Music and movement will fill the streets, reflecting the festival’s broader mission to “create meaning and evoke emotion through narrative and creative expression.”

“When putting together the lineup for Planet Brooklyn, it was paramount that our performers reflected the incredible diversity of Brooklyn itself — a true mosaic of cultures, sounds and stories,” said DeJuan Wilson, chief products and experiences officer at BSE Global, the parent company of the Barclays Center, New York Liberty and the Brooklyn Nets. “Our goal is that Planet Brooklyn will further elevate and celebrate those unique voices, bringing together artists who represent the heartbeat of this borough, and we are excited for everyone to experience a festival that’s as vibrant and dynamic as Brooklyn itself.”

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on June 25 at planetbrooklynfest.com