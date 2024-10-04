‘Brooklyn is the vibe’: How the move to Barclays transformed the New York Liberty

Barclays Center, the home of the New York Liberty, stands as a vibrant symbol of the team’s transformation and connection to the Brooklyn community since its relocation.

The New York Liberty is dominating the WNBA playoffs after taking a 2-0 lead over the Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals. With more eyes than ever on New York’s home team, fans are reflecting on what has made the Liberty stand out both on and off the court this season.

Barclays Center, the Liberty’s home in downtown Brooklyn, erupts in sea-foam green celebrations each time the team hits the court. Fans, both new and longtime supporters, have packed the arena all season long, setting record-breaking attendance numbers.

The Liberty averaged 12,729 fans per game across 20 regular-season home games, a 64% increase from last season, according to a team representative.

The WNBA playoffs have drawn an even larger, die-hard crowd, including a star-studded “Ce’Liberty Row,” featuring big names like Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles, actor Jason Sudeikis, and film director Spike Lee, all eager to watch the Liberty shoot and score.

Though New York has loved the Liberty since the team was formed in 1997, its recent success can be traced to one pivotal event: the move to Brooklyn, the cultural hub of the world.

Relocating to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in 2019 marked the franchise’s most significant transformation. In just a few years, the Liberty evolved from a beloved but somewhat unapproachable team into one that pulses with the borough’s energy, reflecting its fans’ diversity and authenticity.

Sue Wicks, a former Liberty star from 1997 to 2002, a 2000 WNBA All-Star, and a current member of the Ring of Honor, shared her insights into the team’s remarkable journey.

“Historically, the city of New York fell in love with the Liberty team,” Wicks told Brooklyn Paper. “We also had the sellout crowds when we played at Madison Square Garden, but when the team went to White Plains, we lost some of that.”

Wicks believes the move to Brooklyn marked a significant turning point, re-establishing the team’s connection with the community.

“New York will always be New York, but Brooklyn is the vibe,” she said. “When the ownership of the team tapped into that Brooklyn vibe with the music, celebrity row and fashion, [fans] started pouring into the building because it was the first authentic home for Liberty where everyone was welcome.”

The more the Liberty reflected the borough’s culture, the more fans reciprocated in attendance, packing the stands and proving that if you show up for Brooklyn, Brooklyn will show out for you.

“This is an all-inclusive crowd. This crowd is feeling a vibe, feeling a moment, feeling Brooklyn. They’re there to celebrate all of these things in one central spot,” Wicks said, joking that other arenas have something to learn from the County of Kings. “This energy just vibrates differently; it hits differently. This crowd is coming for the basketball, which has never been so good and dynamic and high level, but they’re also coming for the vibe — the dances, the music, the end-game entertainment.”

Alongside the team’s cultural evolution, Wicks highlights how standout players have elevated the Liberty’s status within the league. The talent of the team’s “big three” — Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones — propelled the Liberty to a 32-8 record during the 2024 season, making them number one in the league.

During a recent visit to Barclays Center, Wicks reflected on watching this new generation of players compete, calling the trio the “Greatest Of All Time.”

“The depth and the breadth of the talent has never been like this. There are GOATs in my era who will be GOATs in any era, but the game has evolved across the board,” Wicks said. “We have better coaching, better footwork, and better conditioning. We have all these things that have elevated players to a new level.”

“Ex-players are always judging themselves against the new players,” she added, “but when I watch Liberty, I feel like such a proud mother. Look at these women and what they’ve built.”

The numbers say the same.

Since moving to Barclays Center, season ticket memberships have soared by 152% year-over-year, with the team now boasting nine times the number of season ticket holders compared to their days in White Plains. This increased demand prompted the team to open the upper bowl for every home game and launch partial season plans for the first time in franchise history.

Brooklyn’s basketball team has solidified its place not only in the sport but also in the borough’s cultural fabric.

With soaring attendance, a passionate fan base, a commitment to community engagement, and unique entertainment elements such as the addition of a viral mascot, Ellie the Elephant — known for her diva personality and dance moves — the New York Liberty is currently experiencing a renaissance that echoes the spirit of Brooklyn itself.

“There’s nothing like Brooklyn, so there’s nothing like this team,” Wicks said.

This authenticity and individuality propel the Liberty forward and could help the team win its first-ever WNBA Finals Championship.

The Liberty will make another bid for the trophy on Oct. 4 as they look to best the Las Vegas Aces. If successful, the Liberty will advance to the finals to face either the Connecticut Sun, who they beat 3-1 during the regular season, or the Minnesota Lynx, who they finished against 1-3.