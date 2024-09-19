Haus of Ellie: Meet the minds behind NY Liberty’s viral elephant mascot

Criscia Long, one of the minds behind the internet’s favorite mascot, New York Liberty’s Ellie the Elephant.

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A popular saying has been passed around the WNBA this season: “Everyone watches women’s sports.” But those watching the WNBA have their eyes on one team mascot in particular — Ellie the Elephant.

At any moment during a New York Liberty game, the stylish hype woman can be seen strutting through the stands, showing off her legendary dance moves, or being held back by her team of “Stompaz” after a tough call by the referees.

Her energy is now an integral part of home games. Fans come to Barclays Center not only to watch Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu dominate on the court but also to witness Ellie’s infamous antics and halftime performances.

Of course, the mascot wouldn’t be who she is without the team of creative minds known as Ellie’s “aunties.”

Criscia Long is one of those aunties. The senior director of entertainment for the Liberty, the Brooklyn Nets and the Long Island Nets works alongside other creatives to help create what she calls an “intentional symbol” that resonated with fans and embodied the Brooklyn spirit.

Thanks to the recent growth in WNBA viewership and the Liberty’s home game atmosphere, Ellie has become more than just a team symbol; she has evolved into a cultural icon.

“When we were ideating on what our new mascot was going to resonate like, we really had to think about not just our fans but the wider world around us,” Long said. “We knew that this person had to be a big energy. Right away, when we were figuring out the basic elements, you have to be high energy, you have to be athletic. But it’s also about providing that energy level that pulls people in, making them want to understand this character a little bit more.”

What sets Ellie apart isn’t just her playful demeanor; it’s the performer behind the mask, who has portrayed Ellie since the sassy elephant was introduced. Hailing from Brooklyn, the individual brings a unique energy that reflects the city’s vibrant culture in a way that feels authentic.

“You can feel it; you feel like you’re having a true conversation because this person actually understands what it means to be a Brooklynite for sure,” Long told Brooklyn Paper. “It’s not easy to perform in that suit, but the dedication and energy brought to the character truly shine through.”

According to Long, nothing matters more to Ellie than interacting with fans. This genuine passion allows her to create moments that linger long after the final buzzer.

“Being able to connect with the fans in real-time during game days and get to know who they are — when you see Ellie, you feel like you’ve known her for years,” Long said. “It’s like an almost indescribable feeling, and it truly comes from this genuine desire that Ellie has to create those moments with the fans.”

This heartfelt engagement fosters a sense of community, turning each game into a shared experience.

Maintaining that energy now requires careful planning. The mascot was first introduced in 2021 when the Liberty moved from Manhattan to Brooklyn, but it wasn’t until this season that Ellie became an entertainment sensation, popular not only in Brooklyn but across the entire league.

Following her blowup, Ellie added a team of handlers known as “Stompaz,” who help her navigate the lively crowds.

“We’ve had to come up with really strategic ways to navigate through the crowd, making sure every single fan has a moment with Ellie,” Long said. “It’s important for Ellie to create these moments; there are even times when I’m like, ‘We need to get Ellie out of the crowd because we need to prepare her for the next thing.”

The “Stompaz” and “aunties” reflect elements of Black and Brooklyn culture, making Ellie both authentic and beloved. As Ellie continues to thrive, the future vision is clear: to leverage her impact and raise awareness about the New York Liberty and women in sports.

“What makes it successful is the fact that the team behind Ellie is comprised of individuals who understand Black culture. We’re doing things that come naturally to us, which is why the reward of respect and understanding from our audience is evident,” Long said. “Ellie is enlightening people about [women in sports], and we want to continue driving that message while celebrating our culture.”

In a world where sports mascots often blend into the background, Ellie the Elephant stands out as an embodiment of community, culture, and spirited engagement. From her Brooklyn roots to her heartfelt interactions with fans, Ellie is not just a mascot but the heart and soul of the New York Liberty.

With her, the team continues to uplift women in sports, all while making every game a vibrant celebration of culture and authenticity.